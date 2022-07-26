Resale Tickets For Adele's First Night In Las Vegas Are So Hot & Cost Up To A Year's Salary
They're not going easy on the prices.💰💵
If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair of tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas residency for opening night, then you'd better have more than a few grand lying around in your bank account.
The singer announced on Monday that her postponed residency at Caesar's Palace has finally been rescheduled, and tickets from her original dates will be honoured during her new run beginning in November.
That news sent ticket resellers into overdrive, with opening night tickets now soaring into the range of US $40,000, or the equivalent of nearly CA $51,000.
That's more than some people make in a year!
The most expensive ticket being sold for the opening night on Vividseats is a front row ticket which is going for $39,201 (CA$50,465), while the cheapest ticket and the farthest away from the stage is listed for $912 (CA $1,174).
The opening night for the Weekends With Adele residency will take place on November 18, beginning a four-month run that closes on March 25.
Ticketmaster says all tickets sold for her original run will be honoured for the new dates, or refunded, and eight more shows have also been added.
The platform also plans to release more tickets in the second week of August, although your odds of getting opening-night tickets don't look good.
Adele's residency was supposed to begin on January 21 but she cancelled it because the show wasn’t ready due to “delivery delays and COVID,” the singer explained in an emotional Instagram video.
She announced the new dates and apologized to fans for cancelling in a new post on Instagram Monday.
“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” said the singer’s Instagram caption.
“Now, I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” continued her post.
So if you've got tickets to her original opening night, enjoy! Or sell them off and make a boatload of cash in the process.
Either/or!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
