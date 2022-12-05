Adele Stopped A Concert Just To Shout Out Lizzo & Fans Hope They'll 'Do It Big In Vegas'
Lots of love between these two!
Adele has officially kicked off her Las Vegas residency and during one of her shows, the Hello singer paused to share some love for Lizzo, who fans hope to one day see on stage for a collab at Caesars Palace.
Adele was performing at her concert in Vegas over the weekend when she started talking about American singer Lizzo and even described how the two of them met.
"I met her at a house party, she was signed but this was before anything had come out," Adele said.
The Someone Like You singer said she invited Lizzo to a karaoke party she was hosting, but Lizzo declined.
"I've seen her from time to time and we've had a few really amazing one-on-one type, emotional girlfriend conversations [...] I really think very highly of her," Adele said.
It looks like Lizzo regrets not going to that karaoke party and has a better idea. The About Damn Time singer tweeted "ADELE I LOVE UUUUU RIGHT BACK" and said, "WE GOTTA DO IT BIG IN VEGAS."
\u201cADELE I LOVE UUUUU RIGHT BACK & I WANTED TO GO TO THAT KARAOKE PARTY SO BAD WE GOTTA DO IT BIG IN VEGAS BABY\u2014 @Adele thank you for watching #lovelizzo\u201d— FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1670199771
During her speech, Adele also praised Lizzo's HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo, saying she loved it.
"And I hate music documentaries, I ain't got time for no one doing documentaries who are in their 30s or 40s. Unless you're Tina Turner or The Beatles, get out of town."
"But I absolutely loved it, it was so sincere [...] it was so truthful and I enjoyed it so much," she continued. "I laughed, I cried, I loved seeing all the footage of the photographs of her when she was little."
That wasn't all that Adele had to say about the rapper; she also commented on how wonderful of a person she is.
‘She’s so thoughtful, she sends flowers to you, she remembers things about you. She’s amazing so I’d like to give her all of my love," Adele added.
Many fans took notice of Lizzo's shoutout on Twitter and are loving it.
\u201c@lizzo @Adele Queen supporting queen \ud83e\udde1\ud83e\udde1\ud83e\udde1\u201d— FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1670199771
One fan commented on Lizzo's video saying they were hoping to see the Truth Hurts singer at the Adele show.
\u201c@lizzo @Adele My mom and I literally had a lizzo policy where we scanned the audience multiple times to see if you were there last night\u201d— FOLLOW @YITTY (@FOLLOW @YITTY) 1670199771
Adele's Las Vegas residency had a delayed start after it was originally supposed to begin in January 2022 but was cancelled at the last minute.
The Hello singer will be performing at Caesars Palace until March 2023 so there's plenty of time for her and Lizzo to collaborate on that stage!
