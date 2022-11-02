Adele Revealed We've Been Saying Her Name Wrong All Along & Here's How To Pronounce It
Go easy on us!
It sounds like Adele's been going easy on us for all these years, because she just revealed that everyone pronounces her name wrong and she hasn't had the heart to correct it.
The award-winning singer admitted that most people get her name wrong during a Q&A session with fans in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The topic came up when a fan from London used her name while asking a question via remote video.
"Where she's from, Enfield or something?" Adele replied, remarking on the fan's accent. "Love that. She said my name perfectly."
She then teased the Q&A host for calling her "Ah-dell," which is pretty much what most people call her these days.
According to Adele herself, the correct way to say her name is "Uh-dale."
The singer then went on to answer the fan's question in her Q&A.
The whole Q&A was centered around Adele's new video for her song "I Drink Wine," and many of her fans FaceTimed in with wine glasses in hand.
The music video for her song has already piled up 12 million vies on YouTube in less than a week.
Adele is gearing up for her long-awaited residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which is due to finally kick off later this month. It was supposed to launch way back in January but Adele postponed it in a tearful video posted one day before it was due to open.
Her residency will now run from November 18 through March 25, 2023.
And just in case you're wondering, Adele's full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.
You can handle saying that, right?