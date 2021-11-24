Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - People
adele

Adele's Former English Teacher Surprised Her At A Show & The Singer's Reaction Is So Pure

Grab your tissue because you're about to get misty-eyed 🤧

Adele's Former English Teacher Surprised Her At A Show & The Singer's Reaction Is So Pure
Adele | Instagram

We've seen Adele be her hilarious, relatable, honest self on many occasions, but it's not often that we get to see her cry.

She did just that during a recent ITV concert special, after a surprise reunion with her childhood English teacher.

Actress Emma Thompson put it all together during a break between songs, when she got a chance to ask Adele some questions.

"When you were younger, was there someone who kind of supported you and inspired you or sort of, you know, protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to sort of go on?" Thompson asked.

Adele instantly recalled her time with her "bloody cool" eighth-grade English teacher, Ms. McDonald, whom she had lost touch with.

"It was just one year, but she was, like, she got me really into literature. I've always been obsessed with English, and, obviously, now I write lyrics," Adele said.

A moment later, the band began playing the opening of Adele's Make You Feel My Love, and Ms. McDonald came up on stage. Emotions ran high in the room as the two women reunited and embraced each other after many years.

"Oh my god, I'm so proud of you," Ms. McDonald said to a teary-eyed Adele as they hugged on stage.

In true Adele fashion, she had to bring humour to the situation by saying: "Now I've got to get my whole face redone."

The encounter was so wholesome that even Hugh Jackman tweeted about it.

"Proof positive that teachers have superpowers," he wrote,

The Australian actor was a teacher himself before he became widely known as Wolverine.

From Your Site Articles

Adele Told Oprah How Much Weight She Lost & She Was Brutally Honest About Body Positivity

"It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."

@adele | Instagram, @oprah | Instagram

Adele never asked to be the face of body positivity, and she's tired of people talking about her weight loss.

The superstar singer opened up about body image, her divorce and many other things during a chat with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, in her first extended TV interview about her new album 30.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Bloopers Reel Just Dropped & It's As Hilarious As You'd Expect (VIDEO)

She got pretty frustrated in some parts! 🤣🤣🤣

Adele | Twitter

Adele just released the bloopers reel for her new single "Easy On Me" and you can see that filming the video wasn't such a smooth process.

It's the first single on Adele's upcoming album 30 and it's a tearjerker as she explains to her son about her recent divorce.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Was Yesterday & His Insta Was Flooded With Messages From Celebs

So much love!

@vancityreynolds

Happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds!

The Canadian superstar turned 45 on Saturday, October 23, and he received a slew of messages from his A-lister pals, which included, of course, some trolling.

Keep Reading Show less

Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)

We were all waiting for this!

@thehughjackman | Instagram

In true frenemy fashion, Hugh Jackman marked Ryan Reynolds' birthday by mercilessly trolling him.

To celebrate the Canadian turning 45 years old on October 23, Jackman shared a video to his Instagram story of a bunch of people on set wishing Reynolds happy birthday, including one person who actually said, "Happy birthday, Blake."

Keep Reading Show less