ryan reynolds

Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)

We were all waiting for this!

Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)
@thehughjackman | Instagram

In true frenemy fashion, Hugh Jackman marked Ryan Reynolds' birthday by mercilessly trolling him.

To celebrate the Canadian turning 45 years old on October 23, Jackman shared a video to his Instagram story of a bunch of people on set wishing Reynolds happy birthday, including one person who actually said, "Happy birthday, Blake."

@thehughjackman | Instagram

After everyone said their message to Reynolds, it was Jackman's turn, but it took him a few tries to actually get the words out.

"It's not easy, " he admitted. "Happy birthday, Ryan. There you go."

Once that was out of the way, he turned his attention to the person behind the camera and asked how many people they got to give birthday wishes.

"People say I don't like you but that was 15 people," Jackman said before he pulled out a wad of cash.

He then started counting how much money he had to give out and set aside $40 for Reynolds. "They say I don't love him," he said to end off the video.

Last year, Reynolds got an official birthday wish from Canada and he also trolled fellow actor Emilia Clarke, who shares the same birthday.

Blake Lively Just Tore Into An Instagram Account For 'Exploiting' Her & Ryan Reynolds' Kids

She did not hold back.

@blakelively | Instagram

Blake Lively just posted a very personal message on her Instagram, and honestly, we're applauding her.

On Wednesday, October 20, the Hollywood A-lister and mom of three took to her Instagram story to share a comment that she had posted to an account that allegedly regularly exploits "very young children" and condemned the use of pictures of her family.

Ryan Reynolds Posted A Pic Of Him As A Kid & He's Hardly Recognizable (PHOTO)

What a cutie!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

It is objectively clear that Ryan Reynolds is a handsome man, but from the throwback picture he just posted, it looks like he's always been a lil' cutie.

The Vancouver-born actor re-shared an old post from his grid on his Instagram story on Monday, October 18, and honestly, it's quite something.

Ryan Reynolds Revealed Why He's Taking A 'Sabbatical' & It's Not To Travel Or Study

It hopefully won't be for too long, though! 😌

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @blakelively | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has clarified what he meant after announcing that he was taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's for the sweetest reason.

On Saturday, October 16, the Canadian A-lister posted on his Insta grid that he would be having a break from Hollywood after wrapping on the movie Spirited.

Ryan Reynolds Said He’s Taking A ‘Sabbatical’ From Movies & Blake Trolled Him Instantly

Relationship goals, tbh.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Bad news ahead, Canada! Ryan Reynolds just announced that he'll be taking "a little sabbatical from movie making" and it's not clear how long for.

On Saturday, October 16, the Vancouver-born Hollywood star posted on his Instagram about the break, and of course, his wife Blake Lively immediately roasted him, commenting that "Michael Caine did it first."

