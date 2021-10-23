Hugh Jackman Wished Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday By Trolling Him Because Of Course (VIDEO)
We were all waiting for this!
In true frenemy fashion, Hugh Jackman marked Ryan Reynolds' birthday by mercilessly trolling him.
To celebrate the Canadian turning 45 years old on October 23, Jackman shared a video to his Instagram story of a bunch of people on set wishing Reynolds happy birthday, including one person who actually said, "Happy birthday, Blake."
After everyone said their message to Reynolds, it was Jackman's turn, but it took him a few tries to actually get the words out.
"It's not easy, " he admitted. "Happy birthday, Ryan. There you go."
Once that was out of the way, he turned his attention to the person behind the camera and asked how many people they got to give birthday wishes.
"People say I don't like you but that was 15 people," Jackman said before he pulled out a wad of cash.
He then started counting how much money he had to give out and set aside $40 for Reynolds. "They say I don't love him," he said to end off the video.
Last year, Reynolds got an official birthday wish from Canada and he also trolled fellow actor Emilia Clarke, who shares the same birthday.