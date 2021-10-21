Adele Has A Framed Photo Of Chewed-Up Gum From Celine Dion & It's Her 'Proudest Possession'
Carpool Karaoke was involved.
Today in weird celebrity news that you probably weren't expecting is Adele and a questionable gift from James Corden.
In an interview with Vogue, the iconic singer answered rapid-fire questions while giving a tour of her home in Los Angeles.
However, things took a bit of a strange turn when she pulled out a framed piece of chewed-up gum from Canadian icon Celine Dion.
73* Questions With Adele | Vogue www.youtube.com
"It's pretty amazing," she said as she showed off the piece. "James Corden, who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was."
That's when things went sideways. "And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me. And it's my proudest possession!" she said while laughing.
Celebrities! They're just like us!
Adele's new album 30 is due out on November 19, and if "Easy On Me" is any indication of what the album is going to be like, you should probably brace yourself to feel all the feels.