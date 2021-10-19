Celine Dion Has Postponed Her Las Vegas Show Due To 'Severe & Persistent Muscle Spasms'
"I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."
Canadian icon Celine Dion is being forced to postpone the opening of her new Las Vegas show just weeks before its launch due to some "unforeseen" medical issues.
In a news release on Tuesday, October 19, the singer and her team said that a slew of performances set to take place at the Resorts World Theatre next month and at the start of 2022 would be cancelled.
"Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show," the release read.
The singer posted on Twitter saying she was "heartbroken" over the decision.
I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be a… https://t.co/vVkzaftGBP— Celine Dion (@Celine Dion) 1634652052.0
"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can," Dion said.
All performances set to take place between November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022, will be impacted.
Fans who were set to attend the cancelled performances and purchased a ticket through authorized outlets are being told they will receive an automatic refund to their credit card within 30 days. Those who bought tickets from non-authorized sellers need to contact the original point of purchase for a refund.
"Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause," the release read.
Some good news though, those who had tickets to the cancelled shows will get early access to purchase tickets once new show dates are announced.
As of now, Dion's Courage World Tour is set to resume on March 9, 2022.