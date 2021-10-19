Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Celine Dion Has Postponed Her Las Vegas Show Due To 'Severe & Persistent Muscle Spasms'

"I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

Celine Dion Has Postponed Her Las Vegas Show Due To 'Severe & Persistent Muscle Spasms'
@celinedion | Instagram, @celinedion | Instagram

Canadian icon Celine Dion is being forced to postpone the opening of her new Las Vegas show just weeks before its launch due to some "unforeseen" medical issues.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 19, the singer and her team said that a slew of performances set to take place at the Resorts World Theatre next month and at the start of 2022 would be cancelled.

"Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show," the release read.

The singer posted on Twitter saying she was "heartbroken" over the decision.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can," Dion said.

All performances set to take place between November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022, will be impacted.

Fans who were set to attend the cancelled performances and purchased a ticket through authorized outlets are being told they will receive an automatic refund to their credit card within 30 days. Those who bought tickets from non-authorized sellers need to contact the original point of purchase for a refund.

"Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause," the release read.

Some good news though, those who had tickets to the cancelled shows will get early access to purchase tickets once new show dates are announced.

As of now, Dion's Courage World Tour is set to resume on March 9, 2022.

10 Canadian Celebrities As Toronto Neighbourhoods That Are Extremely Accurate

Celebs as the six!
Instagram

Toronto is home to tons of neighbourhoods that attract hundreds of different people. Sometimes it can be hard to describe them but easier to relate them to people and what they represent. So, check out which celebrities we think best describe each neighbourhood! 

via @champagnepapi

Keep Reading Show less

11 Things You Should Never Say When Visiting Canada

Like ever.
Justin Trudeau

Oh Canada! Our home and native land. If you stumbled on this article, there's a good chance you had no idea that that's the beginning of our national anthem. And why would you? People really don't know all that much about this amazing country, so let us enlighten you:

Canada is the world's second largest country in terms of land mass, yet has a population of only 36 million people. It is boarded by both the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean, and ranges from -30 to +30 degrees Celsius (sorry, Americans, you can calculate to Fahrenheit yourself). And let's not even talk about the nature, cause it's fucking awesome, look:

Keep Reading Show less