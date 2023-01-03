Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
celine dion

Celine Dion Was Left Off A List Of The Greatest Singers & Fan Reactions Are Absolutely Brutal

It's all coming back to them now.

Trending Staff Writer
Celine Dion. Right: Dion performing.

Celine Dion. Right: Dion performing.

@celinedion | Instagram, Michael Bush | Dreamstime

Celine Dion, has been left off a list of the greatest singers of all time and her legions of fans are simply not having it.

On January 1, legacy music magazine Rolling Stone published a list of "The 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time", and this notably didn't include Dion – one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.

Artists who did make the list include Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The magazine also tried to brush over the noticeable omission by asking readers to "keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices list."

"In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy," read the list's intro.

However, despite this caveat, many music fans were still outraged by Dion's omission, taking to social media to air their grievances.

On top of calling out the magazine for omitting the singer behind hits like "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and "My Heart Will Go On," countless videos of Dion are being posted to showcase her talent.

One user put it succinctly by saying "they must have only been counting humans, because this vocal ability is NOT human."

Of course, people came for Rolling Stone, with fans telling them they need to "immediately exit the business of music journalism" for excluding the singer.

Another Twitter user posted a video of Dion talking about her critics which sums up this situation quite nicely.

In the archival video, Dion talks about critics of her work and says, "I'm one of the artists that sells the most records and we have sold out shows," said the singer.

"I can be wrong like this for the rest of my life and I really like it."

One user put it simply: "Imagine not putting the greatest singer of all time in your top 200."

It's been an eventful couple of months for the singer too.

Dion recently made an announcement that she has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which has caused her to cancel a leg of her tour.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Tristan Wheeler
    Trending Staff Writer
    Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...