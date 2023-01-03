Celine Dion Was Left Off A List Of The Greatest Singers & Fan Reactions Are Absolutely Brutal
It's all coming back to them now.
Celine Dion, has been left off a list of the greatest singers of all time and her legions of fans are simply not having it.
On January 1, legacy music magazine Rolling Stone published a list of "The 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time", and this notably didn't include Dion – one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.
Artists who did make the list include Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
The magazine also tried to brush over the noticeable omission by asking readers to "keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices list."
"In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy," read the list's intro.
However, despite this caveat, many music fans were still outraged by Dion's omission, taking to social media to air their grievances.
\u201cwhat do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list??? \u201d— FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY (@FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY) 1672631659
On top of calling out the magazine for omitting the singer behind hits like "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and "My Heart Will Go On," countless videos of Dion are being posted to showcase her talent.
\u201cCeline Dion was not included on Rolling Stone\u2019s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was.\u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1672610420
One user put it succinctly by saying "they must have only been counting humans, because this vocal ability is NOT human."
\u201cCeline Dion is the greatest singer in music history! Rolling Stone must have only been counting humans, because this vocal ability is NOT human\n\nhttps://t.co/eqpLI6Jz77\u201d— celine vocals (@celine vocals) 1672696222
Of course, people came for Rolling Stone, with fans telling them they need to "immediately exit the business of music journalism" for excluding the singer.
\u201cCeline Dion is a top 3 vocalist of all time. Rolling Stone needs to immediately exit the business of music journalism.\n\nhttps://t.co/YP5tJ6jDlp\u201d— celine vocals (@celine vocals) 1672620103
Another Twitter user posted a video of Dion talking about her critics which sums up this situation quite nicely.
In the archival video, Dion talks about critics of her work and says, "I'm one of the artists that sells the most records and we have sold out shows," said the singer.
"I can be wrong like this for the rest of my life and I really like it."
\u201cCeline Dion roasted Rolling Stone and music critics over 20 years ago. She spoke the truth and did not miss \n\nhttps://t.co/ml3G7hzFjN\u201d— celine vocals (@celine vocals) 1672634329
One user put it simply: "Imagine not putting the greatest singer of all time in your top 200."
\u201c@PopBase Imagine not putting the greatest singer of all time in your top 200\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1672594887
It's been an eventful couple of months for the singer too.
Dion recently made an announcement that she has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which has caused her to cancel a leg of her tour.
