Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - People

Adele's New Single 'Easy On Me' Just Dropped & It's Brutally Honest About Her Divorce

We're not crying. You're crying!

Adele's New Single 'Easy On Me' Just Dropped & It's Brutally Honest About Her Divorce
Adele | YouTube

Adele is back with her first new music in six years after a big divorce, and she's ready to make you feel all the things.

The heartbreak queen just dropped "Easy On Me," the first single from her upcoming album 30, and fans are already calling it classic Adele.

She promised earlier this month that the album would explain her recent divorce to her son, and the first song definitely goes there.

"Go easy on me baby, I was still a child," she sings in the soulful piano ballad. "Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me. Had no chance to choose what I chose to do."

Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video) Adele | YouTube

The music video shows Adele leaving a run-down and closed-up home in the country before driving off with a wagon full of her stuff in the back. Newlyweds and happy couples blast past her on the road while she surfs her hand through the wind, all while pages of music go flying out the back of her car.

Oh, and she does the "singing on a chair" thing again, this time in the cluttered and deserted home that she's leaving.

Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki in March. She recently told Vanity Fair that she ended the relationship because it felt like she was "going through the motions."

You can hear a lot of that in the lyrics of "Easy On Me" and it's got fans feeling all the feels.

"There ain't no room for things to change when we are so deeply stuck in our ways," she sings. "I changed who I was to put you both first but now I give up."

Her new album is due out on November 19.

Adele pretended to freak out in a recent radio interview when the host told her that Ed Sheeran is dropping his album in the same week.

"Don't panic," the host says.

"He can panic!" she replies.

From Your Site Articles

Adele Says Her 'Mate' Drake Got A Sneak Peek Of Her New Music & He Had Some Wise Words

"Let me just pick that name off the floor!"

@adele | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

The lovefest between Adele and Drake is continuing, and the pop legend says Drizzy even dropped some wise words for her ahead of a new single release.

Chatting to English radio station Capital FM on the day Adele's new single dropped, the English singer-songwriter talked about Drake listening to the new music a while back and answering the question of whether the rest of the world wanted to hear it.

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Opened Up About Weight Loss, Alcohol & Her Divorce In Her First Interview In 5 Years

"I did it for myself and not anyone else," she said.

@adele | Instagram

After five years away from the public spotlight, Adele is coming back with a new album and seemingly no f**ks left to give.

The notoriously private singer opened up about her personal life in a new interview with Vogue, which marks the first extended chat she's done in half a decade.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Is The Full List Of Grammy Nominees For 2017 Because Beyonce

2016 was quiet the year in music.
beyonce

It's that time of year again...and no I'm not talking about the holidays. Grammy noms are in, people!

Read Also: Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber All Made The List For Highest Paid Musicians In The World 

Keep Reading Show less

Adele Was Spotted Trying On Costumes At A Toronto Halloween Store With Her Son

Hello from the....Halloween store?
Instagram

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but singer Adele knows that being prepared is key.

The talented star was spotted today in Toronto at the Amazing Party And Costume Store , located in Etobicoke, trying on masks with her adorable 3 year old son, Angelo. The pair were accompanied by security and it looked like they were having a great time, according to a source. There was also a black SUV parked directly outside with more security waiting for the singer.

Keep Reading Show less