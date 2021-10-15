Adele's New Single 'Easy On Me' Just Dropped & It's Brutally Honest About Her Divorce

We get to look at the phenomenal year in music we have had: from Adele's return, to Beyonce's riveting visual album, to Drake's Summer anthems, 2016 may not have been perfect, but at least the music sure as hell was.
Record of the Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna ft. Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Album of the Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Song of the Year
“Formation” — Beyoncé (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael Williams II)
“Hello” — Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran)
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham (Lukas Forchammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul
Major Key - DJ Khaled
Views - Drake
Blank Face LP - ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo - Kanye West
Best Rap/ Sung Performance
“Freedom” - Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” - Drake
“Broccoli” - DRAM ft. Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” - Kanye West ft. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The Dream
“Famous” - Kanye West ft. Rihanna
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“All the Way Up” - Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” - Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling” - Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
“No Problem” - Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” - Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance
“Closer” - The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
“7 Years” - Lukas Graham
“Work” - Rihanna ft. Drake
“Cheap Thrills” - Sia ft. Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” - Twenty One Pilots
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Rock Performance
“Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)” - Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” - Beyoncé ft. Jack White
“Blackstar” - David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan) - Disturbed
“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots”
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” - David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” - Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” - James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica) “Heathens” - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name is Human” - Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best R&B Performance
“Turning’ Me Up” - BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” - Ro James
“I Do” - Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” - Rihanna
“Cranes in the Sky” - Solange”
Best R&B Song
“Come See Me” - J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake)
“Exchange” - Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss it Better” - Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake by the Ocean” - Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv” - Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best R&B Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Country Album
Big Day in a Small Town - Brandy Clark
Full Circle - Loretta Lynn
Hero - Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord - Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance
“Different For Girls” - Dierks Bentley ft. Elle King
“21 Summer” - Brothers Osborne
“Setting the World on Fire” - Kenny Chesney & Pink
“Jolene” - Pentatonix ft. Dolly Parton
“Think of You” - Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” - Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die A Happy Man” - Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“Humble and Kind” - Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
“My Church” - busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice” - Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” - Adele
“Hold Up” - Beyoncé
“Love Yourself” - Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” - Ariana Grande
Best Dance Electronic Album
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future — Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema - Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels - Bob Dylan Stages Live - Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin - Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway - Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording
“Tearing Me Up” - Bob Moses
“Don’t Let Me Down” - The Chainsmokers ft. Daya
“Never Be Like You” - Flume ft. Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” - Riton ft. Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” - Sofi Tukker
Best Metal Performance “Shock Me” - Baroness
“Silvera” - Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” - Korn
“Dystopia” - Megadeath
“The Price is Wrong” - Periphery
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Amy
Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad
“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from: Alice Through The Looking Glass
“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad
“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia
“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bridge of Spies
Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Stranger Things Volume 1
Stranger Things Volume 2
Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (Steve Aoki)
The Beatle: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years (The Beatles)
Lemonade (Beyoncé)
The Music of Strangers (Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble)
American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo - Amy Schumer
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox - Carol Burnett
M Train - Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom Desavia) (Various Artists) - Tom DeSavia, John Doe, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink - Elvis Costello
Best Comedy Album
…America…Great… - David Cross
American Myth - Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted - Tig Notaro
Live at the Apollo - Amy Schumer
Talking for Clapping - Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Bright Star
The Color Purple
Fiddler On the Roof Kinky Boots
Waitress
Source: Entertainment Weekly