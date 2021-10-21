Trending Tags

mcdonalds

​Adele Says She Gets The Same McDonald's Order At Least Once A Week Like An Absolute Legend

🎶Hello from the drive-thru lane 🎶

Adele Says She Gets The Same McDonald's Order At Least Once A Week Like An Absolute Legend
Adele | Instagram, Luckydoor | Dreamstime

Adele just revealed her ideal last meal on Earth and honestly, we're lovin' it.

The singer told British Vogue that she's got a weakness for McDonald's, so much so that she likes to visit the golden arches at least once a week.

Adele dropped that little morsel during a blind taste test game with the magazine, which it published on YouTube this week.

She said her "ideal" and "death row" meal would be chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac and fries — not "chips."

"That's my three-course," she said. "I eat it at least once a week."

Adele has been sharing a lot about herself lately after more than five years out of the public spotlight, during which she dropped a lot of weight, got married and then got divorced.

She told Vogue in an earlier interview that her much-hyped weight loss was not a sudden thing, and that she worked out hard every day for two years while away from the public eye.

"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey,'" she said. "They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else."

Her new album, 30, drops on November 19 and her first single, "Easy On Me," is out now.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

