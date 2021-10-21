Adele Says She Gets The Same McDonald's Order At Least Once A Week Like An Absolute Legend
🎶Hello from the drive-thru lane 🎶
Adele just revealed her ideal last meal on Earth and honestly, we're lovin' it.
The singer told British Vogue that she's got a weakness for McDonald's, so much so that she likes to visit the golden arches at least once a week.
Adele dropped that little morsel during a blind taste test game with the magazine, which it published on YouTube this week.
She said her "ideal" and "death row" meal would be chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac and fries — not "chips."
"That's my three-course," she said. "I eat it at least once a week."
Adele has been sharing a lot about herself lately after more than five years out of the public spotlight, during which she dropped a lot of weight, got married and then got divorced.
She told Vogue in an earlier interview that her much-hyped weight loss was not a sudden thing, and that she worked out hard every day for two years while away from the public eye.
"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey,'" she said. "They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else."
Her new album, 30, drops on November 19 and her first single, "Easy On Me," is out now.
