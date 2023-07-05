Adele Blasted Fans For Throwing Things At A Concert & 'F*cking Dared' Them To Do It Again
She's not playing around!
Adele is clapping back at concertgoers, and she wants fans to remember concert etiquette.
During a recent show at her Las Vegas residency, the singer dared someone to throw something at her saying she would "f*cking kill" them amid recent incidents.
"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh*t on stage, have you seen them?" she asked in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave. "I f*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I'll f*cking kill you."
The star is speaking out in the wake of many performers being bombarded on stage with objects and in some cases having fans throw things right at them.
"Stop throwing things at the artist," she said before continuing to fire t-shirts into the crowd.
In June 2023, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha and struck her in the face while she was performing on the Rooftop at Pier 17, and she sank to her knees in pain in a video posted to Twitter.
Rexha shared a photo of her injuries to Instagram sporting a black eye and stitches with the caption, "Im good."
According to the BBC, the fan, identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, harassment in the second degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree and attempted assault in the third degree.
Just this month, a fan threw a sex toy at Lil Nas X on stage while he was performing at Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, according to People.
In a video posted to Twitter, the singer was dancing on stage when the sex toy was hurled at him. He managed to dodge the toy, and the music cut out as he walked over to pick it up off of the stage.
He grabbed the toy and looked into the crowd, seemingly amused by the antics, and asked, "Who threw their [sex toy] on stage?"
Recently Pink also received an unwanted gift on stage while performing in BST Hyde Park in London, when a fan flung her mother's remains on stage, according to USA Today.
In a video posted to Twitter, Pink knelt down to pick up a plastic bag filled with what looks like ashes and said, "This is your mom? I don't know how I feel about this."
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was also recently hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing in Boise, Idaho, according to USA Today.
In a video posted to Twitter, the singer abruptly stopped her performance after being struck by an object, and one of her fellow musicians on stage rushed over to take a look at her eye.
According to USA Today, the singer took to Instagram and posted a story saying, "hi. i'm fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me."
"we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. that's all i ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. i love you and appreciate all of the concern, lets make the last two shoes of the heartfirst tour the best yet."
This theme of artists being injured on stage is clearly not sitting well with performers, so next time you attend a concert, make sure to keep all your things to yourself and off of the stage.