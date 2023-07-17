Bebe Rexha Posted BF Keyan Safyari's Alleged Texts About Her Weight & Fans Are Divided
Do you think he was in the wrong?
Bebe Rexha has joined the club of posting alleged text messages from a partner.
In a deleted Instagram story, the pop singer reportedly posted a lengthy text from her boyfriend, filmmaker Keyan Safyari, in which he defended himself for commenting about her weight gain, according to a tweet from Pop Crave.
Safyari started the alleged text by telling Rexha that she is beautiful and that he loves her, and that he only mentioned her weight after she had asked because he had promised to always be honest with her.
"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was... that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the message reads.
"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok?"
Rexha, like many stars in the industry, has faced backlash for her weight gain from online trolls and has spoken out about comments on the issue bothering her.
In a recent Instagram post, the star posted a video of herself with the caption, "I know I've gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations. Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory."
"I've been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life. What I have learned though is numbers don't define you, your heart does."
Safyari said that Rexha has called him "chubs and fat" after gaining three pounds and seemingly pleaded for Rexha not to end their relationship over his comments.
"If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense... but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason/Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you have."
It looks like the couple may have broken up over the issue. That or they're navigating a rocky part in their relationship.
This comes after Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady recently posted alleged text messages from the actor accusing him of "emotional abuse," according to Buzzfeed News.
While the internet took a pretty strong stance against Hill some people have mixed feelings when it comes to Rexha's post.
"She called him chubby and fat too??im confused," reads a tweet.
Another person on Twitter didn't see a problem with Safyari's message and called out Rexha for posting a private message.
"I dont see the problem, he's having an honest conversation with her. I also dont see the problem with talking to your partner about weight gain and changes they/you go through in an honest & open way. Celebrities need to stop sharing their conversations with partners out of anger," reads the tweet.
But other people were more critical of Safyari's alleged message calling it a piece of "nasty work."
"Nasty work when the whole message is gaslighting and they end it w love you….. men [really] have the same playbook," reads the tweet.
Safyari hasn't publicly addressed the text message yet and Narcity reached out to Rexha for comment regarding her relationship status, but the artist did not respond in time for publication.