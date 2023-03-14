Paris Hilton's Memoir Reveals Who Came Up With 'That's Hot' & Why She's Not A Pink Fan
She stole the catchphrase!
Paris Hilton is opening up in her new memoir and revealing intimate details about her life, including who came up with her famous catchphrase and what happened between her and singer Pink.
Hilton's new book Paris: The Memoir was released on March 14 and the media personality is calling it "one of the most terrifying yet rewarding things I've ever done."
If you grew up watching the Stars Are Blind singer then you'll remember her famous saying "That's hot."
Now the businesswoman is revealing that she didn't come up with it, but she stole it from her sister Nicky Hilton.
"At some point, I heard Nicky say 'That's hot,' and it resonated with me," the 42-year-old heiress wrote, as reported by PEOPLE.
"I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it. It's such a great statement, isn't it? Positive. Unpretentious. The word hot is evocative; there's energy in it."
The outlet says Hilton saw it as "a little positive affirmation."
"Suddenly there seemed to be a lot of things in my world that deserved this little accolade, and I recorded them faithfully in my diary," she continued.
The singer said soon all the kids in her class were saying it and after Season 2 of the reality show The Simple Life, Hilton trademarked it.
"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with it; I only knew I didn't want anyone else to get there first."
Hilton doesn't use it as much these days and instead uses the word "sliving" that she came up with at a Halloween party a few years ago, according to PEOPLE.
"I started to say 'slaying' but took a sharp left toward 'living your best life,' and 'sliving' came out," she wrote.
In her new memoir, Hilton also talks about the singer Pink and why she was "disappointed" by a music video that she released.
E! News reports it has to do with Pink's 2006 song Stupid Girls, which was released after Hilton's sex tape was "leaked without her consent."
"The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of 'porno paparazzi girls' in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape," Paris explains in her book.
"Pink sang about 'outcasts and girls with ambition' and said, 'That's what I wanna see.' But she chose not to see it in me."
However, E! News adds that Hilton admits she's not "mad" at Pink and there is no "feud" between the two.
"I have the attention span of a gnat, which means I suck at holding grudges. Anyway, anger doesn't help; honesty does."
It's been a big year for Hilton.
On January 24, the businesswoman surprised everyone by announcing the birth of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who she welcomed via surrogate.
Her son is her first child with her husband Carter Reum, whom she married in November 2021.
Paris: The Memoir is available for purchase online and at your local bookstore.