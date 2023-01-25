Paris Hilton Welcomed Her First Child & Here's How She Kept The Secret For So Long
Her bestie Kim K congratulated her!
New mom alert! Paris Hilton has just welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate as reported by People.
The reality TV star kept the fact that she was expecting a baby from the world for the longest time and broke the news only when the baby was born with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.
Although Hilton’s Instagram post didn’t share a picture of the baby, she gave a little sneak peek into her life as a mom with a picture of the newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her finger.
The caption of her post read, “you are already loved beyond words,” followed by a blue heart emoji.
A bunch of celebrities congratulated the new mom in the comment section, including her bestie, Kim Kardashian who commented, “So happy for you guys!!!”
Ashley Benson commented, “Love you,” and Lindsay Lohan wrote, “Congratulations!!!”
Here’s everything we know about Hilton’s new baby and her life with her husband.
What’s the baby’s gender?
It’s a baby boy!
The blue heart emoji in the Instagram caption for the post announcing the birth was a big hint, but People confirmed that Hilton and her husband welcomed their first son.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told the outlet.
"We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
How did she keep it a secret for so long?
Long gone are the days when celebrities have to cover up their baby bumps with baggy clothes and creatively angled photos.
The new trend among celebrities is to have babies via surrogacy, and that’s the path to motherhood that Hilton chose.
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Priyanka Chopra are just a few celebrities that have had babies through surrogates recently, and now Hilton’s name can be added to the list.
With the world shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hilton had many more free days and took advantage of those days to start the process of having a baby.
“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," Hilton told People.
"We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting.”
Who Is Carter Reum?
In addition, to being Hilton’s husband, Reum is also a venture capitalist, entrepreneur and author, reported People.
He co-founded the company M13 with his brother, and their clients include big brands like Lyft, Pinterest and Snapchat.
Before starting his firm, he used to work for Goldman Sachs.
He’s even written a book with his brother titled Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success, which essentially talks about how to open a successful business.
Unlike Hilton, this isn’t Reum’s first child. He also has a nine-year-old daughter with another reality TV star, Laura Bellizzi, according to People.
How long has Paris Hilton been with her husband?
Reum and Hilton tied the knot in November of 2021 with a three-day wedding, reported Us Weekly.
The two were first linked together in November 2019, and it was confirmed that they were dating in January 2020.
The couple got engaged in February 2021, around a year after they started dating.
They spent most of 2021 planning their big wedding bash and are still going strong.
Although the two only started dating in 2020, they have known each other for 15 years. Reum was a long-time family friend of the Hilton family, according to People.