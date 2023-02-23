Ellen Guessed Paris Hilton's 'Brand New' Baby Name A Year Ago & It Got So Awkward (VIDEO)
Paris was afraid someone would "steal" the idea!
Paris Hilton recently welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate, and the reality TV star is slowly letting the world in on more details about her new baby son.
Hilton announced the birth of her baby on Instagram January 24, but she made everyone wait for a month before finally dropping the name — although Ellen DeGeneres accidentally guessed it over a year ago.
Hilton hasn’t posted a picture of her son’s face, but she did finally reveal his name this week.
During her February 22 episode of the This Is Paris podcast, Hilton revealed that her son is named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
Although Hilton has been carefully guarding the name for some time, Ellen DeGeneres stumbled into guessing it during Hilton's appearance on her show in 2022.
DeGeneres celebrated Hilton's news by posting a clip of their interview online, and the video includes the moment when Ellen guessed it right.
During the interview, DeGeneres asked Hilton if she would want to name her future children after geographical locations like her own name, and Hilton confirmed that she would.
"But I'm not going to say yet because I'm scared someone will steal the name," Hilton says in the clip.
"Does that name exist right now? Does anyone have that name?" Ellen asks.
"No one I know," Hilton says.
"You're going to come up with a brand new name?" DeGeneres says, before proceeding to guess what the name might be. First she throws out Argentina, then as the interview is wrapping up she tosses out another one: Phoenix.
Hilton doesn’t deny or admit if the guess was correct, but you can definitely see the star get a little pensive and let out an awkward laugh before looking over at someone behind her.
It turns out that Degeneres’s guess was right, and now the former talk show host is demanding a reward.
"I named @ParisHilton's baby!" she wrote on Instagram. “What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!”
Hilton shared more details about the choice while promoting her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir on her podcast.
Hilton started reading her book and quickly announced: “We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map, looking for something to go with Paris and London.”
Hilton says she picked the name Phoenix because “it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again.”
“I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future,” Hilton reads from her book. "So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”
Hilton's memoir will be out on March 14.