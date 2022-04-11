This Nashville Shop Is Paris Hilton’s Newest Instagram Obsession
Here's a look at her shopping cart! 💖
Pop culture icon Paris Hilton showed her love for this woman-owned boutique in Nashville this weekend, and it's no surprise. As Paris would say, "That's hot!".
A Shop Of Things has been selling "the cutest stuff on the net" since 2015. And while staying true to their online origins, they just opened up their first Nashville IRL store in October 2021.
They specialize in vibrant and cheery products, often inspired by pop culture. From irreverent home decor to nostalgic Y2k accessories, to Dolly Parton vax cardholders, they offer a wide range of novelties in their online shop.
But we aren't the only ones taking note of the cute boutique! This past weekend Paris Hilton took to Instagram to show her support in the comments of several of the shop's recent posts.
She dropped several heart-eye emojis at a reel spilling the deets on where the flagship store sourced its stylish (and affordable) decor.
Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.@shopofthings | Instagram
She also took a liking to a fuzzy mushroom purse, and a pair of turquoise crocs covered in specialty charms. The heiress commented "cute" accompanied by more affectionate emojis.
Her final obsession of the day were rainbow and happy face nail decals modeled on hot pink nails — her signature color. She dropped a manicure emoji, expressing her approval of the nostalgic accents.
Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.@shopofthings | Instagram
Behind the concept is owner and operator Mia Calotta. Mia has dedicated her work to make this dream a reality since 2015.