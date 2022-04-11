Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
shopping in nashville

This Nashville Shop Is Paris Hilton’s Newest Instagram Obsession

Here's a look at her shopping cart! 💖

Georgia Staff Writer
​Paris HIlton holding a flip phone in front of a baby pink car. Right: Shelves at A Shop Of Things.

Paris HIlton holding a flip phone in front of a baby pink car. Right: Shelves at A Shop Of Things.

@parishilton | Instagram, @shopofthings | Instagram

Pop culture icon Paris Hilton showed her love for this woman-owned boutique in Nashville this weekend, and it's no surprise. As Paris would say, "That's hot!".

A Shop Of Things has been selling "the cutest stuff on the net" since 2015. And while staying true to their online origins, they just opened up their first Nashville IRL store in October 2021.

They specialize in vibrant and cheery products, often inspired by pop culture. From irreverent home decor to nostalgic Y2k accessories, to Dolly Parton vax cardholders, they offer a wide range of novelties in their online shop.

But we aren't the only ones taking note of the cute boutique! This past weekend Paris Hilton took to Instagram to show her support in the comments of several of the shop's recent posts.

She dropped several heart-eye emojis at a reel spilling the deets on where the flagship store sourced its stylish (and affordable) decor.

Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.@shopofthings | Instagram

She also took a liking to a fuzzy mushroom purse, and a pair of turquoise crocs covered in specialty charms. The heiress commented "cute" accompanied by more affectionate emojis.

Her final obsession of the day were rainbow and happy face nail decals modeled on hot pink nails — her signature color. She dropped a manicure emoji, expressing her approval of the nostalgic accents.

Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.Paris Hilton commenting on @shopofthings Instagram.@shopofthings | Instagram

Behind the concept is owner and operator Mia Calotta. Mia has dedicated her work to make this dream a reality since 2015.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...