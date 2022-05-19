NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

polo lounge

This LA Restaurant Is Upgrading Their Famous Salad With Delicacies & It'll Cost Almost $2K

The new pricey salad will be served with white gloves.

Georgia Staff Writer
The original McCarthy salad. Right: The outdoor seating at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

TripAdvisor, @bevhillshotel | Instagram

The Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel announced a special edition version of their famous McCarthy salad, with a hefty new price tag.

The new menu item is a part of the hotel's opulent plans to celebrate its 110th anniversary and will be available from June to December, according to Traveller.

The McCarthy salad usually costs $44, but the upgraded version will go for $1,912.

In 2020, the restaurant shared its recipe for the popular menu item which usually consists of iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted beets, crumbled boiled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado.

The special edition version however, will add caviar, lobster, and edible gold flakes.

The Independent states the luxury meal "will arrive via white-gloved waiters in a bowl specially made by French porcelain house Bernardaud, and comes with a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne."

The hotel says that a portion of the proceeds from the extravagant salad will be donated to the Los Angeles Conservancy. The charity is dedicated to preserving unique and historic buildings in the city.

Customers will be allowed to keep the bowl it's served in, which is inspired by the hotels pink and green botanical wallpaper.

The colorful Polo Lounge is a buzzy brunch spot, popular due to it's pretty pink aesthetics and location in the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

The restaurant is also a hot spot for wealthy clientele, such as the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, particularly Kathy Hilton, mother to Paris Hilton.

