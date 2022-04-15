These Foodies Rated 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast Restaurants & They Didn't Hold Back
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is almost here and we're hungry for more. This long-running Bravo series set in Georgia is a reality television staple.
A lot of the cast own and promote their restaurants on the shows, and local food critics have taken notice.
No one knows the food scene better than these Atlanta restaurant-goers and this curated guide features local voices ready to inform you if the Real Housewives' hangouts live up to the hype.
10th & Piedmont
Price: 💸💸
Address: 991 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: This local favorite has been the backdrop for lively housewives' brunches, but it's even more famous for serving bottomless mimosas.
"My friend and I have a standing, monthly date to have brunch here. The food is great and the bottomless mimosas are a big plus. Make reservations though. This place gets busy," said a reviewer.
Mary Mac's Tea Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 224 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: Affectionately called "Atlanta's Dining Room," Mary Mac's has served the community Southern comfort food for over 70 years. Viewers may recognize it as the "Old Lady Gang's" favorite lunchtime spot. A Decatur local said she couldn't believe she waited so long to try this place.
"It's southern food that tastes amazing. They have those awesome yeast rolls like back in school days. The service is great. Definitely one of my favorite places now," said the reviewer.
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: This upscale steakhouse is one of the cast's luxe hot spots, but some critics have mixed feels about Davio's.
"One of my friend's dinners was thrown away after it was requested to be boxed. Our table was never offered bread. We had incorrect drinks made and/or forgotten. However [...] the food was amazing. Everyone truly enjoyed their meal. And for that, I'll definitely be back," said this foodie.
Old Lady Gang
Price: 💸💸
Address: 177 Peters St. S.W., Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: This buzzy restaurant is owned by Real Housewives' very own Kandi Burruss.
One local guide says it's an "Overall good experience, but some items are better than others." She goes on to explain that "the grits were boring. It was only flavored with butter and cheese. The greens were ok. They were a little sweet, not something I'm used to. My friends ordered the fried chicken and Mac and cheese and both were delicious."
Blaze Steak & Seafood
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3752 Cascade Rd. S.W., Suite 110, Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: Blaze Steak & Seafood is another one of Burruss' restaurants, this time with an upscale vibe. Locals are fond of this swanky spot. A Georgian from Douglasville stated she was pleased with her brunch experience.
She said: "brunch at Blaze Steak and Seafood was awesome! The food was great and Fred our server was so attentive and knowledgeable of the food and drinks!! I will definitely be coming back to visit!!"
The Original Hot Dog Factory
Price: 💸
Address: 75 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Suite 150, Atlanta, GA
What Locals Say: The Original Hot Dog Factory is an Atlanta staple owned by cast member Porsha Williams' ex-husband, Dennis McKinley.
"I was REALLY surprised at how delicious my meal was! I'm not really a big hot dog person," said a critic, "but honey, their Jamaican jerk chicken dog was amazing! You definitely get your money's worth!"