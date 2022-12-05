'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Cast Went To These 5 Miami Spots & Here's How Much They Cost
The drama is not included in the price.
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is bringing the drama all the way from Maryland to Florida and, in the last three episodes that aired, they took a girls' trip to Miami.
Drink-throwing and screaming definitely ensued, but that didn't stop the cast from frolicking along the beach and heading to some of the hottest bars in the Magic City.
So, we took a look at their lavish destinations and their affordability so you can see if these are places you want to see on your next trip to the Sunshine State.
Bar One Miami
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 520 W. Ave. #1, Miami, FL
Cuisine: Seafood
Why You Need To Go: The first night the cast arrived in the city, they went to Bar One Miami Beach for a nice dinner. It's a restaurant and lounge located on the water, and the ladies got into an all-out brawl at the table.
Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband from the Atlanta Housewives franchise, owns the place, which was why the cast went to support his business.
Upon looking at the menu, appetizers start at $17 and the prices escalate from there. Sides, alone, are $15. Cocktails aren't much different, beginning at $16 a glass.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Café Versailles
Price: 💸
Address: 3555 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL
Cuisine: Cuban
Why You Need To Go: Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett escaped from the rest of the cast to try authentic Cuban cuisine for lunch.
This place is claimed to be "The World's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant," and their prices are quite affordable, too. They aren't listed on their official page, but a website powered by Tripadvisor reveals financially friendly options under $10.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Savoy Beach Club
Price: $75+/person
Address: 425 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Some of the stars spent the second day on South Beach at The Savoy Hotel's Beach Club.
A Day Pass is $75/person (plus tax) and a V.I.P. Pass is $105/person (plus tax).
The more expensive pass includes lounge chairs, concierge service, entrées and a cocktail. We can assume the ladies chose this route as they were seen on camera with multiple plates of food and drinks.
Santorini by Georgio's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL
Cuisine: Greek
Why You Need To Go: The RHOP celebs spent their last evening dining at Santorini By Georgio's for a delicious Greek-style meal. There were dancers and traditional plate-throwing (not the dramatic kind) and it was poolside.
Some items on the menu seem reasonably priced, but some items are as high as $48.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Mango's Tropical Café South Beach
Price: 💸💸
Address: 900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL
Cuisine: American/Tropical
Why You Need To Go: Some of the cast mates went out to experience Miami's nightlife at Mango's Tropical Café on South Beach. You can see a live show along with your dinner here, but the cast already ate and went for the club vibes.
Their beer is as low as $8 but their craft cocktails start at $19.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible