Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
She will not be in attendance for the 'RHOSLC' reunion.
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012.
The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice made public on March 30, 2021, Shah had been running a nationwide fraud telemarketing scheme from 2012 to 2021 that targeted people who were mostly vulnerable, elderly or working-class.
The housewife previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing in July of 2022 and faced up to 14 years in prison.
On December 16, Shah shared on her Instagram page that she was not attending the RHOSLC reunion.
In a recent press release dated today, January 6, the United States Department of Justice confirmed she was sentenced to 78 months in prison and, in addition, she will have five more years of supervised release. Additionally, she has to give up $6.5 million, 30 luxury items, 78 counterfeit luxury items, and pay $6,645,251 in restitution.
"With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims. These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams was quoted in the release.
Season 3 of Utah's The Real Housewives franchise continues to air on Wednesday nights, and you can watch Shah open up about the legal process before the recent developments.