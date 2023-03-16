7 Places In Los Angeles The 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Is Always Hanging Out At
It's not just SUR and Tom Tom!
The recent "Scandoval" cheating scandal probably has you either re-watching all ten seasons of Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules or discovering the show for the first time.
Whatever the case, you're probably hooked on the lives of these crazy L.A. kids who are always getting into some sort of shenanigans when they aren't working at SUR Restaurant & Lounge or doing their own ventures.
If you've ever hoped to have a VPR cast sighting, you're in luck because they are always out and about in Hollywood and post about it on social media, so we know where to find them:
Skybar at the Mondrian
Address: 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Why You Need To Go: We've seen the Pump Rules crew hang out at this rooftop hotel bar right on Sunset so many times on the show at this point.
Next time you enjoy a cocktail at the chill lounge, you might just spot a freshly-single Sandoval or a wild James Kennedy in the mix.
Barney's Beanery
Address: 8447 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Why You Need To Go: Multiple fans have mentioned in Reddit threads that they've seen cast members like Scheana Shay and former star Kristen Doute at this famous local dive in Santa Monica.
With 40 beers on draft and a lively sports bar vibe, it only makes sense that a bunch of former cocktail waitresses and waiters would hang out here.
The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Address: 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Why You Need To Go: The iconic California hotel's restaurant seems like a hotspot for the girls of this friend group to get together and summon all the girl power energy they can to survive the boys of the group.
It's perhaps where the "Witches of WEHO" meet as Kate Maloney and ex-cast member Stassi Schroeder, especially, have dined there recently.
SUR Restaurant & Lounge
Address: 606-614 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Why You Need To Go: This is the restaurant where it all started, so you just might catch a glimpse of a former or current "SURver" on a random night.
Owner Lisa Vanderpump makes regular appearances, and some of the show's stars, like Raquel Leviss and Peter Madrigal, are still employed there, so you'll have a higher probability of seeing them.
Social media posts show, however, that the Toms, Scheana, and Lala Kent still show up for special events from time to time.
Disneyland
Address: 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA 92802.
Why You Need To Go: The cast members are Disneyland regulars, like many celebrities in California.
Every year, it seems the "Pump Rules" cast takes time to visit the theme parks with each other and their families, too.
Schwartz & Sandy's
Address: 1917 N Bronson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Why You Need To Go: The Toms' newest business venture is finally open in Hollywood, and various Instagram posts from fans show they are meeting diners and taking pics with them.
Who knows? Maybe you'll see someone else from the cast hanging around like Leviss was back in February.
Hotel Ziggy
Address: 8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Why You Need To Go: We recently saw James Kennedy DJ at this West Hollywood hotspot in a Season 10 episode.
This boutique hotel is a bustling place with musical performances, yummy cocktails, and a saltwater pool that the VPR cast has hung out at before.