15 Celebrity Homes Have Been Broken Into In This Atlanta Neighborhood & Others Are On Guard
Mariah Carey was the most recent victim.
Celebrity home break-ins are becoming a major issue in Atlanta, Georgia. At least 15 homes have been targeted over the last year in the Sandy Springs area, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Sandy Springs Police Department believes that the burglaries are related to gang activity and four arrests were made in July.
Sgt. Matthew McGinnis told the AJC that they are looking for more people and don't believe it is a small group that is committing these crimes.
Most recently, singer-songwriter Mariah Carey's home was broken into on July 27, while she was away vacationing at a mansion in the Hamptons.
Authorities have confirmed that the incident was a part of the same investigation as the other celebrity victims, who include former NBA star Vince Carter, athletes on the Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons teams, rapper Gunna and Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton.
Carey has been open about her home interior and wealth over the years and has even been featured on MTV Cribs in 2002 showing it off.
Marlo Hampton, who is officially a cast member on this season's RHOA, is frequently showing off her property and her material things, often becoming a focal point in many of the cast fights.
Other celebrities in Atlanta include Hampton's co-star and songwriter, Kandi Burruss, who also had an unrelated security breach that was shown on Bravo.
Sgt. McGinnis told the AJC to be mindful on social media and leaving everything out there for people to see, the official reminds everyone that there are many people always watching. Given this advice, officials and homeowners might be on guard now during these dangerous times.