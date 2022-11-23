Krog Street Market Owners Bought Atlanta's Iconic 'Plaza Fiesta' & Locals Have Concerns
"I worry about what’s to come 😳😳"
Buford Highway's iconic Hispanic marketplace, Plaza Fiesta, was recently sold for a price that has yet to be disclosed.
The new owners are the Asana Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm also owns Krog Street Market, a trendy food hall and shopping center in Inman Park.
The space opened up in 1968 as the Buford-Clairmont Mall but became "Plaza Fiesta" in 2000. The 343,748-square-foot space has served as a vibrant hub for the local Hispanic community for over two decades.
@atlantanewsfirst
The Chamblee marketplace #plazafiesta is changing hands. CBRE sold the marketplace to Charlotte-based Asana Partners for an undisclosed price. Plaza Fiesta spans over 344,000 square feet and is a hub for Atlanta’s Hispanic community, which has exploded since the 1980s. The shopping center was first built as the Buford-Clairmont Mall in 1968. See our bio for the latest. #chamblee #chambleega #atlantageorgia #atlantanews #atlnewsfirst #atlnews #plazafiestaatlanta #bufordhwy #bufordhighway
Some locals are apprehensive about the plaza's new ownership.
"I really hope they don’t change anything about it. It is an amazing place that deserves to be preserved as the cultural landmark it is," one TikTok user commented under a video announcing the news.
The main concern in the comment section of the previously mentioned video seems to be gentrification.
"This is so sad! Gentrification has hit Chamblee [Georgia] really bad. It’s not the same anymore. That is my hometown," another person remarked.
"Get ready for 20-dollar sushi burritos or some other food hall concept," a user chimed in, referencing the Asana Partner's ownership status of Krog Street Market.
"It’s gonna be a Target, Starbucks, Whole Foods in the next month," another commenter joked.
At the time of the purchase, 95% of Plaza Fiesta was leased out.
According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Asana Partners plan for the shopping center to remain a hub for the Hispanic and Latino community in the area.