This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Are you sure you want to say "Hotlanta"?
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate.
One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective.
In a viral video with more than 600,000 views, content creator Stoney Tha Great (@stoney_tha_great) debunks six myths about the city of Atlanta.
Locals don't eat at The Varsity
The Varsity is a long-standing chain of fast food restaurants, popular with sports fans and tourists. Their downtown spot is their best-known location.
In his TikTok, Stoney clarifies that no one from Atlanta actually goes there, and says the only thing it's actually good for, is photos.
Instead, he suggests J.R. Crickets as a local hot spot.
No one really says "Shawty"
"We do not walk around saying this bruh. Maybe every now and again...but if you walk around saying 'sup shawty' [you're going to get cussed out]," Stoney explains.
Hookah bars are played out
Stoney states Hookah bars were brought to Atlanta by out-of-towners and the Instagram crowd.
"Thanks to y'all all we're known for now is hookahs and brunch. Ask anyone from Atlanta, this hookah [stuff] started in 2014."
While these establishments have grown in popularity over the years, they've become played out and have very little ties to Atlanta as a city.
Locals don't really go to Cascade
Cascade is a roller skating rink made popular by the 2006 film ATL.
But according to Stoney, locals do not really go here. This spot gained popularity due to its portrayal on the big screen, but over the years it has become a cliché.
Instead, Golden Glide in Decatur, GA is more of an ideal hangout spot if you're looking to go roller skating.
You are allowed to make fun of the Atlanta Falcons
Stoney says that when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons, you can't hurt his feelings.
"Talk all you want," he vents, "but we've been disappointed since Chris Chandler and Jamal Anderson. We're still gonna ride with those boys regardless."
Being an Atlanta Falcons fan means you have to be able to take a joke.
No one really says "Hotlanta"
This slang term is outdated and overtime has become sort of corny.
According to Stoney, saying "Hotlanta" is a surefire way to let people know you aren't actually from here.
