This Escape Room In Atlanta Will Spray You With Colorful Paint & It's Like A 'Video Game IRL'
Things are about to get messy.
An escape room in Atlanta, GA will spray you with colorful paint if you can't complete its "real-life video game" before time is up.
Beat The Bomb is an immersive experience where you gear up in a hazmat suit and have to navigate a series of puzzles, dodge lasers, and crack codes, all under a time crunch.
You have one hour to complete your mission, and if you fail, you and your teammates have to line up and get blasted by one of the largest paint bombs in the world.
@tavreviewseverything
Each room represents a different level of the game, which include various challenges to go up against.
The missions are designed for team building, and you'll have to work together to avoid a messy fate.
According to their website, the first level features a "multi-screen communication game where the players must pass complex information and instructions across computer terminals around the rooms."
If you succeed, you move on to the laser maze, where you navigate a field of laser beams and try to dodge them to get to the other side.
You will continue through the other rooms and face challenges like the "echo chamber" and "the floor grid" before reaching the final “cyberbot," where you chase a robot with a 10-digit code that will deactivate the paint bomb.
At the end of the experience, you can enjoy the lounge area with a mini-arcade and a bar and restaurant where you can either celebrate your victory or clean up and laugh at the aftermath of defeat.
Beat The Bomb
Price: $34.95+
Address: 1483 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can bond with your friends or coworkers by navigating a series of puzzles and quests to avoid being splattered by a colorful paint bomb.