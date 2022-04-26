There's A Secret Rooftop Beach Club In The Middle Of Atlanta & It's A Celebrity Hot Spot
Tickets to their wild parties start at only $10. 🍾
Atlanta nightlife is anything but dull. The Big Peach is known for its ever-growing restaurant scene and swanky celebrity hang-outs. Midtown Beach Club is giving 'Hotlanta' residents a place to cool down this summer while still keeping things fun. You can swim against the skyline at this celebrity hot spot.
Located on the rooftop of Domaine Nightclub, Midtown Beach Club hosts lively pop-up parties that look straight out of a music video. This season's "soft opening" weekend launched on April 23, and sold out.
Throughout the summer, locals and visitors 21 and older can buy tickets to events that start at $10. Their hours range from weekend pool parties in the sun to EDM Friday Night Swims.
The venue is also available for private events, and is a popular destination for big brand buyouts and media events.
The club is known for its "champagne showers," the celebratory act of shaking up and spraying bottles of bubbly.
Their parties often feature live DJs, extravagant bottle service, and letting loose in the turquoise pool.
Their full bar makes it a popular destination for lively crowds. If you prefer to stay dry, you can lounge on a resort-style day bed, or rent a private cabana.
Their website describes the beach club as "a prime celebrity hot spot for day parties in the Southeast." As for A-list names, Midtown Beach Club tells Narcity they like to keep the details lowkey: "We found that by doing so they come and visit more often than if we chose to outwardly tell people they’re in the space. It’s part of why they choose to continue to call us and visit."
Midtown Beach Club
Where: 1150 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
When: Seasonal
Price: $10+
Why We Love It: This exclusive club is a slice of the beach in the middle of a bustling metro area. Their glamorous parties are a perfect way to spend wild summer nights.