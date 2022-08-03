An Atlanta Entrepreneur Spends Over $8K In A Day & TikTok Has So Many Feelings About It
"Man that's my income for four months."
An Atlanta woman shared a "day in the life" video where she spent more than $8,000 and TikTok users have so much to say about it.
In a viral video that amassed more than 1.8 million views, captioned "How Much I Spend In A Day", entrepreneur and content creator Summer Reign Henning (@_reignland) shared a snippet from her daily routine and a quick insight into her spending habits.
Some of her expenses included:
- Grocery Delivery: $307
- Car Cleaning and Detailing: $450
- Starbucks Run: $13
- Custom Louis Vuitton Luggage: $5,050
- Facial: $850
- Brunch: $118
- Gas Valet: $110
- Flight Booking: $1,729
@_reignland
How much I spend in a day as an entrepreneur living in Atlanta #CVSPaperlessChallenge #dayinmylife #entrepreneurtok #blackgirlluxury #richblackgirltiktok #luxurylife #luxurylife #slushatl #fyp
Video viewers went straight to the comments and had so many feelings regarding her flexible budget.
"& I’m over here thinking spending $100 a day is to much 😩 I need to upgrade my life" one user, Paris Da'Vinci conveyed with envy.
Another person joked that's what he makes over the course of four months.
A daycare owner chimed in saying despite owning three businesses that are doing well, she would never spend $8,000 in a day unless it's on her own business.
Many wondered how they can land themselves in a similar position.
Henning clarified in her comment section how she can afford her current spending habits.
"I do credit repair, teach credit education, have a partnership with Amazon & Wayfair and own a few short term rentals," she explained.
On her personal website, she sells business courses, ebooks and guides on financial topics such as credit repair, taxes and "millionaire marketing." She also sells clothing and merchandise which revolve around the general theme of wealth.