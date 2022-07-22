NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Usher Moved To Las Vegas But He’s Bringing His Deep Love For The South With Him

“Atlanta influences everything”

Georgia Staff Writer
Usher lifting his baby in the air in an airplane. Right: Usher walking away from a helicopter. ​

Usher lifting his baby in the air in an airplane. Right: Usher walking away from a helicopter.

@usher | Instagram

Usher has moved to Las Vegas for another residency, this time at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

He debuted his second residency in Sin City, titled "My Way," on Friday, July 15. The lively performance features a variety of creative spectacles from choreographed dances on roller skates, pole routines, and cabaret numbers.

One thing is clear, no matter where the artist travels across the globe, he brings his love for the South with him.

Born in Dallas, TX, Usher was raised in Chattanooga, TN before spending the remainder of his childhood in Atlanta, GA at age 12.

He plans on using his residency as a platform to bring Atlanta's lively culture to Sin City.

“Atlanta influences everything,” he told AJC, "We are like nothing else that you will ever see or experience. That influence that comes from the South may have been forgotten, but whenever I’m on the stage, I’m gonna remind you of it and take you all the way back to the roots of it.”

Many styles are blended in his new show to highlight different cultural moments that inspire creativity in the star.

A viral TikTok captioned "I went to see Usher for his opening night in Vegas and this happened," showed a clip from his iconic skating routine and has amassed 630,000 views, generating hype for the concert.

@bighomieasia

I flew to vegas to see Usher, i would do it again and again! 😍#Usherskating #usherchallenge #ushervegasresidency #usher



The eight-time Grammy award winner spent previous months preparing for his residency, collaborating with big names like City Girls, Mary J Blige, Maroon 5 and Tyler Perry.

