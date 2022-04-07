6 Atlanta Restaurants & Bars Celebrities Love To Hit Up Whenever They’re In Town
Where to dine to encounter the industry's biggest names.
Atlanta is a booming metropolis of culture, film, music, and food. It is home to some of the best bars and restaurants in the South.
Famous stars like Gucci Mane, Elton John, Cardi B, and Dwayne the Rock Johnson have all called Atlanta home at one point. Between movie stars staying in town while filming, and artists who have laid down roots here, it is no surprise that spotting a celebrity in the city can be relatively simple.
Some locals have become experts on Atlanta restaurants and the famous patrons that frequent them. Whether you are just passing through town, or currently live in The Big Peach — Narcity has curated a list of star-studded hot spots.
It's likely that consulting this list while making your rounds around town could lead to your very own celebrity encounter with some of the biggest names in the industry.
The Sugar Factory
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1080 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: This chain is so popular there's an entire tab on their website dedicated to famous patrons. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Drake, and Jennifer Lopez have all been spotted enjoying the restaurant's extravagant drinks and rainbow offerings. Recently, their Atlanta location posted a photo of Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves celebrating her son Loyal's birthday.
Toast
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2770 Lenox Rd NE Suite B1, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: This trendy space is a popular brunch destination for rap, hip hop, and r&b artists. Local foodie Zackory Kirk told Narcity he recently saw Young Thug while dining there. The restaurant recently shared a photo of Chance the Rapper, Angela Yee, and friends stopping by for brunch.
The Slutty Vegan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: This plant-based burger join and food truck has seen celebs like Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Wacka Flocka, 2Chainz, and Tiffany Haddish. Stars are drawn to the restaurant's raunchy theme and ongoing community outreach.
STK Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1075 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: The list goes on and on of A-listers who have dined at this classy steakhouse. Jermaine Dupri and Mariah Carey posed for an Instagram pic at the STK bar. Kim K, Scarlett Johansson, and Lebron James have also been spotted.
The Clermont Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: The Clermont Lounge is Atlanta's oldest adult entertainment club. The rich and famous love to gather at this iconic spot for a raunchy night out. The show has been featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and its patrons include Lady Gaga, Robert DeNiro, Bill Murray, Kid Rock, Anthony Bourdain, P!nk, even Morgan Freeman.
South City Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1144 Crescent Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Celebs Who've Been Spotted Here: This upscale restaurant's Midtown location has served Southern-style plates to Kanye West, Cameron Diaz, Chris Rock, Usher, and Judd Apatow.
