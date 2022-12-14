7 Holiday-Themed Bars In Atlanta That Will Make Your Night Out Merry & Bright
Tis' the season to celebrate with a drink 🥂
There's no shortage of stellar bars in Atlanta, but when the holiday season rolls around, there's no reason for the festivities to be limited to your living room.
The city has immersive, themed bars that will elevate your night out by adding a sparkle of holiday cheer.
With that said, here are seven of the best holiday bars in the Metro Atlanta area where you can let loose and deck the halls.
The Rink at Park Tavern
Price: 💸💸
Address: 500 10th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located in the iconic Piedmont Park, the Park Tavern doubles as an ice skating rink during winter months.
Here you can lace up your skates and hit the ice rink or grab a beer on tap from Park Tavern's Brew Pub and sit by the fire pit. It's an ideal destination for a lively night out.
The Blind Elf
Price: $54/per person
Address: 128 E Andrews Dr, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Blind Pig Parlour in Buckhead, this speakeasy transforms during the holiday season into a twinkling winter wonderland.
The swanky space sparkles with fairy lights and ornaments hanging from the ceiling. A ticket to the experience costs $54 per person and includes two specialty cocktails and small bites per patron.
Happy Who-lidays at Mercantile Social
Price: 💸💸
Address: 20 N Main St, Alpharetta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This casual bar and eatery celebrates "the most wonderful time of the year" by transforming into "Whoville."
Their decor and menu are inspired by the classic movie How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Their indulgent menu of craft cocktails and decadent bites is enough to warm the hearts of the biggest Grinches in your friend group.
Sippin' Santa
Price: 💸💸
Address: 674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This Midtown pop-up bar puts a unique spin on traditional holiday decor. Sippin' Santa takes a more tropical approach by painting a visual of what Santa Claus would look like on vacation.
Their cocktail menu features warm-weather classics with a festive spin. Georgia's mild weather is ideal for enjoying drinks like the "Kris Kringle Colada" and the "Jingle Bird."
Miracle Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 931 Monroe Dr, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Magical Miracle Bars pop up all across the country around this time of year, and their Atlanta location does not disappoint.
Featuring seasonal cocktails in fun, kitschy glassware, this space is transformed with presents, garlands, and lights hanging from the ceiling. You can sip on one of their famous hand-crafted drinks or indulge in a naughty or nice shot, depending on which list you landed on this year.
Cape Restaurant's Pink Christmas
Price: 💸💸
Address: 700 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This "beach bar" and rooftop patio has a rosy take on the holiday season. Cape Restaurant celebrates Pink Christmas during the month of December with pastel decorations and peppermint-rimmed cocktails.
Their food menu is inspired by South African cuisine and features flavorful dishes from around the world. It is the perfect destination for a girls’ night out or a romantic date night.
The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located in the vibrant Ponce City Market, the Biltong Bar celebrates Christmas by basking in nostalgia.
Filled with cozy, vintage decor, you'll feel like you've taken a trip back home for the holidays. You can cuddle up and enjoy festive provisions like spiked hot chocolate in this home away from home.