This Secret Speakeasy On Atlanta’s BeltLine Is Hidden Inside A French Cafe & Bakery
You have to enter through a secret door hidden in the wall.
From immersive dining experiences to expansive green spaces, it's no secret that Atlanta's BeltLine is full of hidden gems ready to be explored by locals and travelers. However, there’s a unique speakeasy in the Inman Park neighborhood where you'll have to look a little closer in order to find it.
At first glance, The James Room appears to be a traditional cafe and bakery. The bright and airy space has a selection of coffee, tea, and lighter fare. But hidden inside is a dimly lit speakeasy that serves classic craft cocktails with a creative twist.
A shelf at the back of the cafe actually serves as a hidden door and opens up into the swanky bar area known as "The Lounge."
Once inside, the ambiance is everything. The vibe is set by thoughtfully curated playlists that serve as the perfect soundtrack to a lowkey date night or nightcap.
Their menu offers a selection of small plates and charcuterie for you to enjoy as you sip on expertly hand-crafted cocktails.
Their cocktail menu is inspired by tried and true classic cocktails like sidecars, daiquiris, and margaritas, but with a personal touch. They also have more creative specialty cocktails if you're feeling adventurous.
Whether you're looking for weekend brunch bites or a quiet cocktail to enjoy at the end of a long night, The James Room is a versatile experience waiting to be uncovered.
The James Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 661 Auburn Ave NE, Suite 280, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can get the best of both worlds at this swanky cocktail lounge hidden inside a bakery with flakey croissants and fresh espresso.