Be The Star Of Your Own Hallmark Christmas Movie When You Visit This Town In Georgia
And so it begins, the time of the year when every restaurant, shop and waiting room is blasting Mariah Carey's ultimate holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Now, every time you switch the TV on, chances are you'll come across a Christmas movie playing on the Hallmark channel — or the movie suggestions in your streaming subscription service are yet again filled with a plethora of holiday fairy tales.
If you love that warm and fuzzy feeling those sounds and stories bring you, why not turn it up a notch and make a trip down to Dahlonega, Georgia, where you'll step right into a Hallmark Christmas movie?
Dahlonega at this time of the year is like Christmas throwing up glitter and gingerbread everywhere — but in the most tasteful way. The city is a beautiful place to visit year-round, with small-town vibes to get you through your trip.
But during the end-of-year festivities, it gets even more special. Right after Thanksgiving is over, the town turns into a whimsical wonderland. Everywhere you turn, you'll be reminded of exactly why you love the holidays so much.
Why should I visit Dahlonega?
Until January, Dahlonega is Christmas lights and decorations, and activities galore. You can hop on a carriage for a horse-drawn ride that is offered daily or take advantage of the yearly parade to check out the cutest Christmas displays in the Historic District.
And how about going to say hi to Santa?
All around the square you'll see the store displays decked out in Christmas gear. Local stores are dressed for the occasion and even the courthouse is a perfect backdrop for your holiday cards this year.
Whether you visit for a few hours with your crew or decide to spend a romantic weekend with your lover, Dahlonega has everything you need to get you into the holiday spirit and make you feel like the protagonist of your very own Christmas Hallmark movie.
What do I need to know to take part in Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas?
Price: Free
When: November 25, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Address: Dahlonega, Georgia
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting small town is the epitome of the true meaning of Christmas, as described in every Hallmark Christmas movie you watched as a child. Plenty of events are scheduled during the season.
