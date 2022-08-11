You Can Plan A BFF Getaway At This Dreamy Wine Country Retreat Near Austin
It's the pal trip of a lifetime!
If you could describe your perfect day out with your closest friends, would it involve lots, and we mean lots of wine? If you answered yes, then hold on to your hat because we have the minivacation for you!
In a quaint little town in central Texas called Fredericksburg, a world of wineries awaits your whole crew. Just a short drive from Austin, Barons Creek Vineyards is the perfect place to go in order to experience a friendly (and boozy) getaway in the Lone Star State.
While it is more than enough that this Fredericksburg vineyard is considered a wine-lover's dream, the charming location doubles as a romantic date with your favorite person, or even as a chance to spill the beans with your pals while quenching your thirst for fermented grapes under the warming rays.
The vineyard is home to two gorgeous villas with plenty of room for you and your squad to enjoy the best life has to offer. Per their website, Barons Creek states they "provide each of [their] visitors with an experience that would make even the most discriminating nobility feel at home." You may not have a crown but that doesn't prevent you from getting the royal treatment!
If you do plan on staying in a villa, you'll have easier access to their incredible tasting room, educative tasting experiences and any of their events being held.
That's right, you'll have the opportunity to taste the drool-worthy types of vino available at the winery.
Undoubtfully, drinks are only the tip of the iceberg. Barons Creek Vineyards in Fredericksburg is home to various events worth your attention.
From live music every Saturday night to a paella-themed party and a "Friendsgiving" event, the estate has everything you and your pals need to accompany any glass of wine.
Now, if your tastebuds are eager to dip into the world of rich tannins, the Barons Creek Vineyards' tasting center in Fredericksburg has what it takes to make them happy.
The exquisite tasting, while included with the stay at one of the villas, costs a mere $25 per person without a stay.
For the Ultimate Wine Experience focused on exclusive wines and wine education, and includes five different small bites of chocolate and cheese with which to pair the wine, you'll have to pay $45 per person.
The option of private tastings is also possible in case you're wanting to enjoy a more intimate and personalized experience. but be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.
Now, if you plan on visiting more than one vineyard during your stay in Fredericksburg while staying safe on the road, you should hit up Wine Road 290, an affordable wine shuttle that can take you and your crew on a path to visit the best wineries in the Texas Hill Country.
From Fredericksburg to Johnson City, you'll enjoy over 30 miles of "beautiful, historic main streets, amazing shopping and excellent restaurants." This could be the highlight of you summer youraway.
...Are you ready to go, yet?
Barons Creek Vineyards
Price: Varies
Address: 5865 Hwy. 290 E., Fredericksburg, TX
Why You Need To Go: If you are looking to have some fun while drinking liquid courage and having the best of time with your people, look no further. The Barons Creek Vineyards has villas to stay in, a wine tasting center, and so much more.
