things to do in texas

7 Super Fun Things To Do In Texas & Beat The Scorching Heat Wave

No sitting on the couch here!

Texas Staff Writer
A person receives a snow cone from Sweetzy's. Right: People stand in a Texas pool.

@sweetzys_fw | Instagram, Fotoluminate | Dreamstime

Well, y'all, it's officially May in TX. Didn't you feel that wave of heat blanket the state this past weekend?

The hot weather is here for the summer, and it is completely miserable. I don't know about you, but I'm already running out of things to do in Texas when it feels like this.

I'm personally not a huge fan of burning your legs on hot car seats, sweating your a** off the second you step outside, and having that dreadful feeling of only wanting to be inside.

Such a sultry, yet boring weekend really got me thinking, what is there to do around the state when it feels like this? Here's your guide to doing super fun unique things this season.

Cool Off With Crazy Shaved Ice At Sweetzy's

Address: 3400 Bernie Anderson Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Why You Need To Go: A cool treat is probably everyone's answer to quell a Texas heatwave. My personal favorite, other than a Dairy Queen blizzard, is shaved ice, but not just any old snow cone. These ones from Sweetzy's are giant and have candy piled on top.

Website

Hang Out Underground In The Cave Without A Name

Address: 325 Kreutzberg Rd., Boerne, TX 78006

Why You Need To Go: The Cave Without A Name is a crisp, chill cavern that offers a rest from outside, while also viewing some pretty awesome stalagmites.

Website

Float The Comal River 

Address: New Braunfels, TX

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the only floating rivers in Texas with water as blue as this. It's a perfect opportunity to float the day away while remaining cool.

Visit A 'Beat The Heat' Center

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Go: If for any reason, you're in need of a cool place this summer, Reliant Energy offers "Beat the Heat" Centers in North Texas, Houston, and Corpus Christi.

Website

Take A DIY Class At Honey Art Café

Address: 3516 S Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77098

Why You Need To Go: This Houston café serves up drinks to cool you off, and also offers art classes like anime drawing, portrait drawing, and all sorts of creative DIY activities.

Website

Relax Outside During Sunrise Or Sunset At Brazos Bend State Park

Address: 21901 Farm to Market Rd. 762, Needville, TX 77461

Why You Need To Go: During the summer, the only two times of the day where it's actually pleasant outside are sunrise and sunset...sometimes.There's nothing like going to Brazos Bend State Park, plopping yourself down on a bench, and enjoying cooler times of the day.

Website

