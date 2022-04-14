Texas’ Spring & Summer 2022 Will Be Hotter Than Normal & The Predictions Will Make You Sweat
If you can fathom that...
Not feeling the true Texas heat just yet? Get ready because it's coming.
According to the Almanac's annual weather summary, Texas will feel even warmer this spring and summer — how fun. NOT!
For the rest of April, things are pretty safe. You can expect warmer weather than normal, but not the feared Texas heat that begins at the end of May.
Texas' average temperature for April is 68.5°, which is 4° above average in the north, and only 1° above in south Texas. In May, the heat will pick up, but the temperature is still averaging at 75°, just 2° warmer than average.
Most days will be pleasant and sunny, with only a few thunderstorms sprinkled throughout the state.
For the rest of spring, "patio weather" is in full swing. You should enjoy a cocktail —or two — at your favorite outdoor bar, or maybe cook some dinner to eat on the porch. Whatever it is, just enjoy outdoor activities while you can.
Every year the dreadful summer heat arrives in Texas; you know it when getting in the car feels like sitting in a molten-filled sauna, and sitting inside your air-conditioned home seems like the best thing to do. Sadly, this year it will be no different, and probably even worse, the Almanac says.
You'll feel the worst of the heat in late June, and then again from mid-July into mid-August.
The New Hampshire farm hasn't yet released more summer predictions, however, they do say expect a tropical storm in mid-June.