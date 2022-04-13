Houston’s Getting A Massive New "Treehouse" Patio Bar Today & It’s An Escape For Adults
There's so many colorful cocktails.
Tucked away in The Height's is a new escape from the bustle of "The Bayou City". Patterson Park is a multi-level patio bar that doubles as a "treehouse" nestled within a brush of Live Oak trees. How fitting!
The deck isn't the only thing the indoor-outdoor bar has to offer. Take a gander at the 40 TV screens sprinkled all around the premise, visit the arcade, play a board game, or just chill on the patio, it's your choice.
We don't think you'll ever get bored here.
After you've soaked up your surroundings, head to the bar and you'll find a cocktail menu chock full of tree-inspired names.
Try any of the 12 signature drinks, like the Treehouse Gimlet, or any of the two-dozen beers offered, and pair it with a bite from the daily food truck.
Right, have we mentioned there's a new food truck offered daily?
Take a glance at the calendar and see who is serving each day. We quite like the gooey sandwich melts from The Melt on Wheels, or Houston-inspired fusion eats from Foreign Policy.
Patterson Park offers something unique that many other bars in the area don't offer, an incentive for people who choose to bike to the bar. So, if you do so, you will receive 10% off your tab.
The bar, which is opening up officially on April 13, also has themed nights.
For instance, Mondays are industry nights; Tuesdays celebrate Texas with select Texas liquors costing $5, and Texas beers $4; a Ladies Night on Wednesdays with $5 frozen drinks, glasses of house wine, draft cocktails, and 25% off wine bottles, and more themes to come.