It Rained Fish In A Texas Town & No One Saw That In The Forecast

It's raining fish... Hallelujah? 🌧🐟

@The City of Texarkana, Texas | FacebookThe City of Texarkana, Texas | Facebook

It was raining fish in a small town in Texas last week, and it's safe to say that 2021 had one last bizarre way of saying goodbye.

Residents of the town Texarkana reported experiencing a weird weather phenomenon in which they saw small fish falling from the sky, reported USA Today.

Although this may seem completely absurd, it turns out that this has happened before around a city that sees its share of tornadoes. Still, no one predicted that it would be cloudy with a chance of fish until it happened on December 29.

The city of Texarkana's Facebook page posted about the phenomenon and shared how "this isn't a joke."

"Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth," explained the post. "They are then rained down at the same time as the rain."

Waterspouts are basically tornadoes over water, and they can suck up tiny bits of wildlife as they move over a lake or river.

James Audirsch, who works at a local car dealership, told WCIA News that he heard loud noises when it started raining and when he peeked outside he realized that it was actual fish falling from the sky.

"There was a loud crack of thunder, and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside, and it was raining real hard, and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, 'It's raining fish!' Brad was like, 'No it's not,' and I'm like, 'No, it really is!' and fish were droppin' here and everywhere."

Although it's not common for the phenomenon to occur, it sure as hell can still happen.

People in the post's comments had some funny input on the whole ordeal.

One person commented: "Sooo... Sharknado ISN'T as ridiculous as I thought."

