7 Super Fun Things To Do In Texas That Don't Include Drinking
Leave behind Texas-sized cocktails for some Texas-sized fun.
Texans love a good time, especially if alcohol is involved. There's not much that beats sipping an ice-cold Lone Star or a massive margarita, but there's some Texas fun to be had without all the booze.
Sure, bottomless mimosa brunches and super cheap happy hours are a blast, but sometimes that can get a bit old.
Perhaps you've been over the bar scene lately and you're wanting to change things up. With a state as large as Texas, you definitely won't run out of things to do, so here are seven activities you can do that don't include drinking alcohol.
Pure Land Farm
Price: $5
Address: 7505 Co. Rd. 201, McKinney, TX 75071
Why You Need To Go: They have all sorts of organic fruits and vegetables, and you can pick on your own.
Love & Make
Price: $45+
Address: 2516 Times Blvd., Houston, TX 77005
Why You Need To Go: Love & Make holds candle-making, soap-making, fragrance, and bath bomb classes every single day of the week.
Texas TreeVentures
Price: $45
Address: 6464 Creekside Forest Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77389
Why You Need To Go: This place is perfect for adrenaline junkies. You can attempt the three-level aerial course with all sorts of challenges.
G3 Ranch
Price: Free
Address: 2802 FM 71 East Sulphur Springs St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Why You Need To Go: The beef ranch offers tours where you can meet real Texas Longhorns. They're actually quite nice!
BeeWeaver Honey Farm
Price: $5+
Address: 16481 County Rd. 319, Navasota, TX 77868
Why You Need To Go: There are lots of bee-incorporated things to do here. You can become an actual beekeeper yourself, or just stick to buying the honey-infused products at the gift shop.
Seismique
Price: $35
Address: 2306 S. Texas 6, Houston, TX 77077
Why You Need To Go: This immersive selfie museum will have your IG feed looking 💯.
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Price: $7
Address: 1629 Park Rd. 59, Glen Rose, TX 76043
Why You Need To Go: You can actually see authentic dinosaur prints during your hike at this state park.