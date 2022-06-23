NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

zipline dallas

There's A Thrilling Tree Top Obstacle Course With A Massive Zipline Near Dallas

The longest of the four ziplines is 432 feet long!

A person on one of the ziplines at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park. Right: A woman on the obstacle course at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park.

A person on one of the ziplines at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park. Right: A woman on the obstacle course at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park.

@goapeplano | Instagram, @raeleighraines | Instagram

It may be difficult to find thrilling, adrenaline-pumping activities in Texas. Sure, a spin on a wakeboard at Lake Ray Hubbard or a race on an inflatable water obstacle in Austin could do just fine, but perhaps you're wanting something that takes you a little higher.

One solution is an action-packed park called Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park, and it has the ultimate tree-top zipline experience near Dallas.

You can venture across a couple of different obstacle courses 28 feet above the ground under the canopy of massive trees. There's all sorts of fun to be had on the "high ropes" course, the four zip lines, and different rope challenges.

The park offers two options for how you choose to explore over 8 miles of fun.

The Treetop Adventure takes you through the original course that includes 40 different obstacles to navigate. One of the ziplines is 423 feet long and it glides right over Rowlett Creek. In total, you could spend 2-3 hours completing this version of the course.

If you're looking for a quicker experience, you'll want to choose the Treetop Discovery, which only lasts an hour and a half for 18 obstacles.

The whole park sits within the 800-acre Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve and it's full of lush greenery you get to explore.

Tickets for the Adventure course are $64.95, and only $44.95 for the shorter Discovery option.

You must be at least 4'7' to participate in the courses, and anyone between 10-15 years old must be supervised by an adult. Gloves are required and can be purchased there.

Go Ape

Price: $44.95- $64.95

Address: 5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074

Why You Need To Go: Face your fears or seek your thrills on the 28-foot tall tree-top obstacle course.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 21, 2019.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...