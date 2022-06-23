There's A Thrilling Tree Top Obstacle Course With A Massive Zipline Near Dallas
The longest of the four ziplines is 432 feet long!
It may be difficult to find thrilling, adrenaline-pumping activities in Texas. Sure, a spin on a wakeboard at Lake Ray Hubbard or a race on an inflatable water obstacle in Austin could do just fine, but perhaps you're wanting something that takes you a little higher.
One solution is an action-packed park called Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park, and it has the ultimate tree-top zipline experience near Dallas.
You can venture across a couple of different obstacle courses 28 feet above the ground under the canopy of massive trees. There's all sorts of fun to be had on the "high ropes" course, the four zip lines, and different rope challenges.
The park offers two options for how you choose to explore over 8 miles of fun.
The Treetop Adventure takes you through the original course that includes 40 different obstacles to navigate. One of the ziplines is 423 feet long and it glides right over Rowlett Creek. In total, you could spend 2-3 hours completing this version of the course.
If you're looking for a quicker experience, you'll want to choose the Treetop Discovery, which only lasts an hour and a half for 18 obstacles.
The whole park sits within the 800-acre Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve and it's full of lush greenery you get to explore.
Tickets for the Adventure course are $64.95, and only $44.95 for the shorter Discovery option.
You must be at least 4'7' to participate in the courses, and anyone between 10-15 years old must be supervised by an adult. Gloves are required and can be purchased there.
Go Ape
Price: $44.95- $64.95
Address: 5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074
Why You Need To Go: Face your fears or seek your thrills on the 28-foot tall tree-top obstacle course.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 21, 2019.