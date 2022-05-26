This Restaurant In Dallas Serves Up Massive Margaritas
Marg my words, these are the biggest margaritas you've ever seen.
We Texans all have our favorite Mexican restaurant, whatever the reason may be.
Perhaps it only takes a good salsa or enchilada plate to make your list of faves, but we can't forget about the delicious margarita. And there is a bar in Dallas that really takes the cake when it comes to our favorite cocktail.
Vidorra, a bar in Downtown Dallas, has the most oversized margaritas in town for you and your friends to sip all night long.
The restaurant is well-known for its genuine Mexican cuisine and its menu reflects that in a large way — from the giant margarita menu to some pretty huge popular Tex-Mex bites.
They have regular-sized frozen and on-the-rocks concoctions, but the real ringer here is the three giant margs they serve up.
The Guadalajaran, La Cruda, and The Vidorita can be enjoyed by yourself, but we suggest you bring a friend or two to help as the large formats are pretty much the size of the Lone Star state.
There are even a few food items of similar stature, like the nacho tower and the crunchy beef and chorizo taco that feeds up to three people.
There's a second location in Addison for those who don't want to venture downtown. Whatever location you choose, you for sure won't go hungry or thirsty.
Vidorra
Price: $41-51 for the massive margaritas
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 2642 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226
Why You Need To Go: This popular bar in Dallas has some of the biggest margaritas in town.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 25, 2020.