30 Free Things To Do In Texas To Keep Going Out While You're Saving Up
Go explore the wonders of Texas without breaking the bank!
With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy. Free activities are a good solution to the constraints of having to save up, whether for a weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary.
The cost of living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there's probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.
Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you're just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.
The truth is: Whether you're a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Texas on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker.
Zilker Metropolitan Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947)
- Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
- Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX
Sundance Square
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,732)
- Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 420 Main St., Fort Worth, TX
South Congress Avenue
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,501)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Grapevine Historic Main Street District
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,450)
- Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
- Address: 400 Main St., Grapevine, TX
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • Nature & Wildlife Areas
- Address: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, TX
Main Street in Fredericksburg
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,059)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX
Wildseed Farms
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,578)
- Type of activity: Farms
- Address: 100 Legacy Dr., Fredericksburg, TX
Fort Worth Water Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,713)
- Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
- Address: 1502 Commerce St., Fort Worth, TX
Mount Bonnell
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,640)
- Type of activity: Lookouts • Parks
- Address: 3800 Mount Bonnell Rd., Austin, TX
The Galveston Seawall
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,929)
- Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
- Address: Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX
Cadillac Ranch
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,286)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 13651 I-40 Frontage Rd., Amarillo, TX
Port Aransas Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,111)
- Type of activity: Beaches
- Address: Port Aransas Beach Rd., Port Aransas, TX
Kimbell Art Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,679)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX
Dealey Plaza National Historic Landmark District
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,528)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • Monuments & Statues
- Address: 500 Main St., Dallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,073)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas, TX
Congress Avenue Bridge Bat Watching
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,171)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 100 Congress Ave., Austin, TX
San Fernando De Bexar Cathedral
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,091)
- Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals
- Address: 115 W. Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX
San Antonio River
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,676)
- Type of activity: Bodies of Water
- Address: San Antonio, TX
The Strand
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,113)
- Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
- Address: 2100 Strand St., Galveston, TX
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,936)
- Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Parks
- Address: 6701 San Jose Dr., San Antonio, TX
Japanese Tea Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,908)
- Type of activity: Theaters • Gardens
- Address: 3853 N. Saint Mary's St., San Antonio, TX
The Galleria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,250)
- Type of activity: Ballets • Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX
Galveston - Port Bolivar Ferry
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,242)
- Type of activity: Ferries
- Address: 1000 N. Ferry Rd., Galveston, TX
Sea Turtle, Inc.
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,132)
- Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
- Address: 6617 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, TX
Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,741)
- Type of activity: Hiking Trails
- Address: 2 Robert T Martinez Jr St, Austin, TX
Mission San Jose
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,482)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • Missions
- Address: 6701 San Jose Dr., San Antonio, TX
Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,466)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • Historic Walking Areas
- Address: 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX
Texas State Capitol
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,008)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings
- Address: 1100 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX
The Alamo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,635)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums
- Address: 300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX
San Antonio River Walk
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,887)
- Type of activity: Scenic Walking Areas
- Address: 849 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX
