30 Free Things To Do In Texas To Keep Going Out While You're Saving Up

Go explore the wonders of Texas without breaking the bank!

The San Antonio River Walk.
The San Antonio River Walk.

With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy. Free activities are a good solution to the constraints of having to save up, whether for a weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary.

The cost of living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there's probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you're just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you're a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Texas on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker.

Zilker Metropolitan Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947)
  • Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
  • Address: 2100 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Sundance Square

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,732)
  • Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: 420 Main St., Fort Worth, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

South Congress Avenue

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,501)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Grapevine Historic Main Street District

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,450)
  • Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
  • Address: 400 Main St., Grapevine, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,203)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • Nature & Wildlife Areas
  • Address: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Main Street in Fredericksburg

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,059)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Fort Worth Water Gardens

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,713)
  • Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
  • Address: 1502 Commerce St., Fort Worth, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Mount Bonnell

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,640)
  • Type of activity: Lookouts • Parks
  • Address: 3800 Mount Bonnell Rd., Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

The Galveston Seawall

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,929)
  • Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
  • Address: Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Cadillac Ranch

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,286)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: 13651 I-40 Frontage Rd., Amarillo, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Port Aransas Beach

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,111)
  • Type of activity: Beaches
  • Address: Port Aransas Beach Rd., Port Aransas, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Kimbell Art Museum

  • Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,679)
  • Type of activity: Art Museums
  • Address: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Dealey Plaza National Historic Landmark District

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,528)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • Monuments & Statues
  • Address: 500 Main St., Dallas, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Congress Avenue Bridge Bat Watching

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,171)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: 100 Congress Ave., Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

San Fernando De Bexar Cathedral

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,091)
  • Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals
  • Address: 115 W. Main Plaza, San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

The Strand

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,113)
  • Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas
  • Address: 2100 Strand St., Galveston, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,936)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Parks
  • Address: 6701 San Jose Dr., San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Japanese Tea Gardens

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,908)
  • Type of activity: Theaters • Gardens
  • Address: 3853 N. Saint Mary's St., San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

The Galleria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,250)
  • Type of activity: Ballets • Points of Interest & Landmarks
  • Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Sea Turtle, Inc.

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,132)
  • Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
  • Address: 6617 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,741)
  • Type of activity: Hiking Trails
  • Address: 2 Robert T Martinez Jr St, Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Mission San Jose

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,482)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • Missions
  • Address: 6701 San Jose Dr., San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,466)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • Historic Walking Areas
  • Address: 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

Texas State Capitol

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,008)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • Architectural Buildings
  • Address: 1100 S. Congress Ave., Austin, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

The Alamo

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19,635)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums
  • Address: 300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

San Antonio River Walk

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,887)
  • Type of activity: Scenic Walking Areas
  • Address: 849 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

