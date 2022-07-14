7 Epic Things To Do That You Must Add To Your Texas Summer 2022 Bucket List
Summer '22 won't be boring at all. 😎
Texas summer days are long and hot — there's no denying that.
If you don't have enough things planned to fill the sweltering season, you may just find yourself doing absolutely nothing on the couch for days on end, which is okay sometimes, but it gets old pretty quickly.
It just might be time to add some new things to your Texas bucket list.
Whether you want to find something to do that doesn't involve drinking alcohol or planning an elaborate trip to somewhere cool, here are some of the most epic things you could find to do around the Lone Star State.
Paddle SMTX
Price: $49.95
Address: 170 Charles Austin Dr., San Marcos, TX
Why You Need To Go: These glass bottom kayaks serve up colorful night time views of the ultra clear San Marcos river.
Round Rock Donuts
Price: $.99+
Address: 106 W. Liberty Ave., Round Rock, TX
Why You Need To Go: It was named the best donut shop in the United States this year. The Austin area establishment sells all sorts of yummy donuts including a giant one that's the size of a head!
Lake Weatherford Floating Nature Walk
Price: Free
Address: 2864 E. Lake Dr., Weatherford, TX or 1198 W. Lake Dr., Weatherford, TX
Why You Need To Go: This floating boardwalk is one of the longest in the world, and it takes you through a lake filled with floating American water lilies.
Prada Marfa
Price: Free
Address: 14880 US-90, Valentine, TX
Why You Need To Go: The iconic desert building resembles a mini Prada storefront and has puzzled West Texas drivers passing by on US 90 for years. You can't go inside, but it's nevertheless a pretty cool photo opportunity.
Hippie Hollow Park
Price: $8
Address: 7000 Comanche Tr., Austin, TX
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the only places you can legally go completely nude in the state. Oh, and the water is gorgeous, too!
Dirty Laundry
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3007 S. University Dr., Fort Worth, TX
Why You Need To Go: Don't actually bring your laundry to this Fort Worth laundromat. There's a whole bar hidden behind the washing machine that says "Out of Order".
Lake Mackenzie
Price: $5+
Address: 141 S. Mackenzie Rd., Silverton, TX
Why You Need To Go: This Texas canyon has spots to camp and turquoise water you can swim in.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.