3 Vacation Spots You Must Visit In Texas This Summer, According To A Famous Travel Influencer
Get the most out of your summer!
People may think there's not much to do here in Texas, but Jessica Serna, a Dallas travel blogger better known as My Curly Adventures, says differently.
Every day Jessica travels around the state with her husband and shows off all the destinations we know, love, or have yet to know about to over 100,000 Instagram followers, and nearly 500,000 TikTok followers.
She sure knows how to explore the Lone Star State, so we asked her about her favorite vacation spots to visit during a Texas summer. From a peaceful lake to a massive canyon hike, you definitely won't be bored this season!
Caddo Lake
Jessica Serna at Hodge Podge Cottages on Caddo Lake.Jessica Serna, My Curly Adventures
Caddo Lake, on the Texas-Louisiana border, is one of Texas' only natural lakes.
If you nab a stay at Jessica's favorite cottage right on the lake, Hodge Podge Cottages, then you'll be lucky enough to enjoy the tranquil peace before a day of visiting nearby cities like Jefferson, TX, and Marshall, TX.
"It is one of the prettiest views I've ever seen and if you can manage to get out on the lake early in the morning, it's almost a meditative experience," Serna told Narcity.
Dripping Springs
Jessica Serna and a woman feed llamas in Dripping Springs, TX. Jessica Serna, My Curly Adventures
The city is right outside of Austin, TX, and is most known for what the town is named after — beautiful springs. Apart from viewing the surrounding natural beauty, Serna said there are gorgeous vineyards to stroll through and many adorable glamping sites to escape to.
"I love Dripping Springs because it is truly the underdog of some of our smaller Texas cities," she told Narcity.
Her favorite stay is at Camp Lucy, where there are tons of fun activities to do like hiking, painting, fishing, and even alpaca feeding.
Big Bend National Park
The Big Bend National Parkis probably on the top of most Texan's list of our all-time favorite places to visit. It's hard to top the incredible canyons and endless hiking trails. That's why it's on the travel influencer's list, too!
"No matter your experience level, everyone can enjoy adventuring through Big Bend," Serna told us. "Whether you want to hardcore camp or enjoy the modern luxuries of a mattress and AC in between your hiking trips, there’s something to keep every type of traveler happy while still getting to experience the gem that is Big Bend National Park."
With this traveler influencer's popular spots, you can find unique spots to fill your summer itinerary with and see great views of the state.
