best road trips in the us

Texas Was Ranked One Of The Best States For A Summer Road Trip In The US This Year

Here's what the worst destination is, too!

Texas Staff Writer
A road through Big Bend Ranch State Park in Texas.

A road through Big Bend Ranch State Park in Texas.

Irina Kozhemyakina | Dreamstime

Summer is a popular time of year to pack the car up and head out on the open road to a new destination in America.

To help people find where the best road trips in the U.S. are this year, WalletHub created a ranked list of the best and worst places to travel via car.

Based on the average state cost to travel by vehicle, the degree of safe road conditions, and the number of different things to do in the state, four travel experts decided that New York (No.1) and Minnesota (No. 2) are the best places to journey around during the summer.

The Lone Star State made the third spot earning one of the best rankings due to apparent vehicle and road safety measures like the driving laws or the number of good quality roads.

Far behind on the list were the New England states like Rhode Island (No. 50) and Connecticut (No. 49).

The state of Texas is pretty expansive and sprawls an incredible 268,596 square miles. It's popularly known amongst Texans as a place where you can drive for upwards of six hours and still be in the same state.

However, there are more than just massive and safe highways to enjoy on your road trip there. You can make many unique stops to partake in cool activities or visit record-breaking massive sights.

Nevertheless, if you're looking to plan a drive around a state, but want to worry a little less about what you might spend on gas, the WalletHub study also states that Georgia has the lowest average prices this year.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

