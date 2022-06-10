Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

dallas to houston

7 Worth-It Stops On Your Next Road Trip From Dallas To Houston & They're Super Unique

You can make an adventure out of the journey. 🚗💨

Texas Staff Writer
A man at Lucky Land near Houston, TX. Right: A woman at the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville, TX.

A man at Lucky Land near Houston, TX. Right: A woman at the Blue Lagoon in Huntsville, TX.

@lifestylepsychiatrist | Instagram, @dalilajazmin_ I Instagram

Every day many Texans make the nearly four-hour drive from Dallas to Houston, or vice versa, for many different reasons.

The car ride is so long, it's had Texas drivers wishing for a bullet train between the two main cities for years now. However, that still doesn't exist, and much to a Texas road tripper's chagrin, people still have to make the trek themselves.

Whether you choose to take the traditional I-45 route, opt for Hwy. 6, or even take a roundabout way to visit some cool cities, here are seven fun stops to make your road trip from Dallas to Houston a little more tolerable.

Blue Lagoon

Price: $21 for a diver/$27 for a non-certified diver

Address: 649 Pinedale Rd., Huntsville, TX 77320

Why You Need To Go: This crystal clear swimming spot is a quiet place to stop by for a bit and cool off.

Website

Brazos Valley Cheese

Price: Free to go to it

Address: 206 Halbert Ln. Waco, TX 76705

Why You Need To Go: They have a climate controlled room full of a cheese underground inside what they call a "cheese cave". You tour the place and learn how the cheese is made.

Website

Munster Mansion

Price: $120 for a private tour

Address: 3636 FM813, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Why You Need To Go: A husband and wife duo created this replica of the iconic mansion from the '60s sitcom, The Munsters. Each room was carefully modeled after the ones in the show, so you have to pay to tour the house, but a quick picture in front of its unique exterior is free.

Website

Lucky Land

Price: $10

Address: 8625 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037

Why You Need To Go: You can experience neat replicas of iconic Chinese sites like a Terracotta Army Replica, or you can snap a few cool photos around the vibrant attractions like a sunflower wall.

Website

Davey Dogwood Park

Price: Free

Address: 4205 N. Link St., Palestine, TX 75803

Why You Need To Go: The city puts together an adorable Fairy Garden trail every year, and it makes for a magical little stroll while you stretch your legs.

Website

Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden

Price: Free

Address: 2404-2498 N. University Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Why You Need To Go: The abundant Azalea bushes that bloom here in the spring are just as impressive as the vibrant reds and oranges that paint the leaves of the garden's towering trees in the Fall.

Website

Martha's Bloomers

Price: Free

Address: 8101 Hwy. 6, Navasota, TX 77868

Why You Need To Go: You can visit for a spot of tea, see the gift shop, or take a picture with the world's largest teapot.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

