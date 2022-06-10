7 Worth-It Stops On Your Next Road Trip From Dallas To Houston & They're Super Unique
You can make an adventure out of the journey. 🚗💨
Every day many Texans make the nearly four-hour drive from Dallas to Houston, or vice versa, for many different reasons.
The car ride is so long, it's had Texas drivers wishing for a bullet train between the two main cities for years now. However, that still doesn't exist, and much to a Texas road tripper's chagrin, people still have to make the trek themselves.
Whether you choose to take the traditional I-45 route, opt for Hwy. 6, or even take a roundabout way to visit some cool cities, here are seven fun stops to make your road trip from Dallas to Houston a little more tolerable.
Blue Lagoon
Price: $21 for a diver/$27 for a non-certified diver
Address: 649 Pinedale Rd., Huntsville, TX 77320
Why You Need To Go: This crystal clear swimming spot is a quiet place to stop by for a bit and cool off.
Brazos Valley Cheese
Price: Free to go to it
Address: 206 Halbert Ln. Waco, TX 76705
Why You Need To Go: They have a climate controlled room full of a cheese underground inside what they call a "cheese cave". You tour the place and learn how the cheese is made.
Munster Mansion
Price: $120 for a private tour
Address: 3636 FM813, Waxahachie, TX 75165
Why You Need To Go: A husband and wife duo created this replica of the iconic mansion from the '60s sitcom, The Munsters. Each room was carefully modeled after the ones in the show, so you have to pay to tour the house, but a quick picture in front of its unique exterior is free.
Lucky Land
Price: $10
Address: 8625 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037
Why You Need To Go: You can experience neat replicas of iconic Chinese sites like a Terracotta Army Replica, or you can snap a few cool photos around the vibrant attractions like a sunflower wall.
Davey Dogwood Park
Price: Free
Address: 4205 N. Link St., Palestine, TX 75803
Why You Need To Go: The city puts together an adorable Fairy Garden trail every year, and it makes for a magical little stroll while you stretch your legs.
Ruby M. Mize Azalea Garden
Price: Free
Address: 2404-2498 N. University Dr., Nacogdoches, TX 75965
Why You Need To Go: The abundant Azalea bushes that bloom here in the spring are just as impressive as the vibrant reds and oranges that paint the leaves of the garden's towering trees in the Fall.
Martha's Bloomers
Price: Free
Address: 8101 Hwy. 6, Navasota, TX 77868
Why You Need To Go: You can visit for a spot of tea, see the gift shop, or take a picture with the world's largest teapot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.