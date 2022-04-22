Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas road trip

9 Giant Attractions In Texas To Discover On Your Next Road Trip Across The State

Texas road trips won't seem quite as long with these stops!

Texas Staff Writer
A woman poses in front of the World's Largest Working Water Fountain. Right: A man poses in front of the World's Largest Bowie Knife.

@sassy_cassiekay | Instagram, @barbamundial | Instagram

There are a ton of roadside attractions within the great state of Texas. Road trips across the state are long, so we have to find a way to make them fun.

Texans all over the region have gone out of their way to give us the weird, the tiny, and the mysterious when it comes to tourist stops. But what about the ones that are absolutely giant?

It only makes sense, seeing as everything is bigger in Texas. Some of these roadside haunts just call themselves the "world's largest," but don't have the official title to back it up.

There are a few that are the real deal. All, however, serve up some pretty cool photo opportunities. Here are our favorites!

Tex Randall, Big Texan

Price: Free

Address: Canyon Main St., 1605 4th Ave., Canyon, TX 79015

Why You Need To Go: If you're not around to see Big Tex, the world's largest cowboy, at the Texas State Fair this fall, Tex Randall in Canyon, TX is another big Texan you can visit. He stands at 47 feet tall.

Website

World's Largest Bowie Knife

Price: Free

Address: 1555-1699 E. Wise St, Bowie, TX 76230

Why You Need To Go: This 20 feet long steel knife weighs 3,000 lbs and it looks pretty real.

Website

The Giant Beatles At 8th Wonder Brewery

Price: Free, but you can also enjoy an ice cold Hopston while you're there.

Address: 2202 Dallas St., Houston, TX, 77003

Why You Need To Go: They overlook 8th Wonder Brewery's backyard, and weigh four tons per Beatle.

Website

The World's Largest Pecan

Price: Free

Address: 101 E Court St., Seguin, TX 78155

Why You Need To Go: This is a Texas road trip classic, but here's a secret: the pecan isn't real. There are multiple giant fake pecans in Seguin, but this one's the real deal.

Website

World's Largest Working Fire Hydrant

Price: Free

Address: 219 Main St., Beaumont, TX 77701

Why You Need To Go: It's still working. The 24-foot-tall fire hydrant was actually gifted to the Fire Museum of Texas in 1999 by The Walt Disney Company, and it can actually blast 1,500 gallons of water per minute.

Website

The World's Largest Shovel

Price: Free

Address: 3606 FM 1327, Creedmoor, TX 78610

Why You Need To Go: This shovel actually holds a Guinness World Record for being the world's largest. It sits outside of a San Antonio plant nursery, and it even has its own hashtag, #worldslargestshovel.

Website

Stonehenge II

Price: Free

Address: 120 Point Theatre Rd. S, Ingram, TX 78025

Why You Need To Go: You won't have to cross the pond to visit this Stonehenge replica in the Hill Country.

Website

Huge Pair of Legs

Price: Free

Address: 4743 W Sundown Ln., Amarillo, TX 79118-5018

Why You Need To Go: There are a few myths as to how the legs got there, but the real story goes: they were commissioned by a millionaire who wanted everyone to prank people and make them wonder where the legs came from. Real funny, sir.

World's Largest Spur

Price: Free

Address: 1902 US-281, Lampasas, TX 76550

Why You Need To Go: This is another actual Guinness World Record holder. The spur even illuminates in neon light at night.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

