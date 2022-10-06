This Small Town In Illinois Has 12 Of The 'Largest' Attractions Ever & They're Free To Visit
You can ring 49 ft. tall wind chimes. 😳
There's a tiny town called Casey, IL where you'll find some of the largest items in the world, and you can visit them for free.
Here, you won't just experience a quaint small city vibe but rather a municipality full of random things that are mega-sized, including some that hold world records.
Altogether, this midwestern area offers tourists and townies the "Big Things Small Town" experience with 12 objects dubbed the "world's largest" (plus one former) and 21 other "big attractions" to visit.
Most attractions are open and accessible at all times of the day, the city's website states. This means you can take your time fathoming the sheer size of the monuments. Nonetheless, there are a few located inside businesses that aren't available during closed hours.
If you're not sure where to start your journey through Casey, you can study the town map that outlines all the important spots you wouldn't want to miss.
You can gape at things like the world's largest rocking chair, truck key, or even a mailbox, to name a few.
There are also some mighty-sized recognizable characters in the community's collection, like a colossal Minion and a massive Poké Ball you can sit inside of.
According to Illinois South Tourism, these unique gigantic objects are the mastermind of local businessman Jim Bolin.
In the mid-2000s, the Illinoisan man wanted to rake in traffic from the Interstates that pass through the area and attract tourists, and thus first built the "world's largest wind chime," which is 49 ft. tall.
The quirky statue was just the beginning of what is now a hub for exploration in the midwestern United States.
Big Things Small Town
Price: Free
Address: Various locations around Casey, IL
Why You Need To Go: There are some record-breaking giant items you can visit.