This Adorable Small Town In Wisconsin Is A Perfect Day Trip & Has Its Own Special Wine
It's so dreamy!
It's time to leave the heavy rush of the big city behind and escape to a charming small town in Wisconsin for a quiet day trip.
Just a 30-minute drive from Milwaukee, WI (and a quick 2-hour road trip from Chicago) is the tiny, unsuspecting town of Cedarburg, WI — a historic downtown with so many fun things to do.
The midwest town is one of those “blink, and you could miss it" types of places, but its tiny, charming streets are packed full of cute boutiques, yummy local restaurants, and even a winery that makes the town's special wine called the "Strawberry Blush."
There's a quaint vibe to the town, brought on by the colonial-era architecture covered in ivy vines that will feel like you've actually stepped into a picturesque village in England.
Each June, Cedarburg celebrates its famous Strawberry Festival in the historic main street area. It makes for a great time to try delicious strawberry food items and explore the decorated historic district. However, if you aren't able to make it to the event, there are adorable strawberry details seen all around town year-round.
A must-visit in town for wine enthusiasts, and even strawberry lovers, is Cedar Creek Winery, which offers daily tastings and sells its iconic "Strawberry Blush" wine dedicated to the town's festival.
The small town escape in the Badger State is the ideal destination for a quick trip to fill your boring days, but you can also make a whole weekend getaway out of it by staying at one of the quaint bed-and-breakfasts.
Regardless, however you choose to enjoy Cedarburg you're in for a peaceful day in this quiet little suburb.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.