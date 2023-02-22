Wisconsin's Coast Has 21 Islands With Sea Caves & You Can Stay In A Lakehouse For $62/Night
Wisconsin has 21 islands, called the Apostle Islands, surrounding its coast and they are incredible to visit. There are sea caves at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, where you can cruise near, kayak under, or see one of the many historic lighthouses on land.
During the winter months, these attractions turn into ice caves, but the most encouraging time to go is during the summer when it isn't so cold.
19 of the 21 islands have campsites near private beaches, but if you're not a fan of camping, there are also vacation rentals.
La Pointe island, in particular, has an incredible Lakehouse Airbnb with breathtaking sunset views that fall behind Lake Superior. There's a large screened-in porch, so you can appreciate the outdoors within the living space.
The large screened in porch.Airbnb
The screened-in porch is connected through a sliding glass door with an updated kitchen with lakefront window views.
It's a Scandinavian-style home and the renovations inside have a nice modern touch, with white cabinets against dark wood and neutral tones to complement the living space.
The kitchen and living room.Airbnb
The upstairs area is three bedrooms with four beds and two baths. It can fit up to eight guests.
The bathrooms have white marble tiling up the bathroom walls against a dark floor which adds to contrasting modern aesthetic.
A bedroom in the lakehouse.Airbnb
The vacation retreat also has a wrap-around porch aside from the screened-in area, so you can have a nice cup of morning coffee outside or watch the sun paint the sky hues of oranges and pinks in the evening.
To get there, you must take a ferry. The ferry ride to the islands is completed in 20-minute trips. It leaves from Bayfield, WI.
It's $500/night. With all eight people filling the space, that bill chops down to $62 for each person.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.