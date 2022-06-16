Zeus, The World’s Tallest Dog, Is Truly Texas-Sized & Has No Idea How Big He Is
He popularly loves to sit on people despite his size!
Texas is known for having everything bigger. It's a tale as old as time that we hear over again. After all, we do have things like the world's largest shovel, or a shop that sells giant donuts.
This year, the state earns a new "largest" title because a Fort Worth dog was recently named the world's tallest male canine by the Guinness World Records.
Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane living in the Dallas area, is a whopping 3 ft 5 inches when standing on all four legs. He popularly loves to sit on people despite his size.
The famous pet was crowned the title back in May after his parents decided to email GWR with his measurements, and, sure enough, he beat out the title-holder, another Great Dane sharing the same name.
Narcity spoke to Zeus' Mom Brittany Davis to know more about the laid-back yet giant pup that has become quite the celebrity at the Dallas Farmers Market.
"When we take him to the farmers market we have to stop frequently so that people can take pictures and meet him," Davis told Narcity. "He likes the shops that give him treats for free."
When he's not gracing market-goers with his presence, Zeus is normally at home playing with his human and dog brothers, or lazing on the couch to keep cool from the heat.
He won't step foot in water Davis says, but he does enjoy a boat ride on the lake.