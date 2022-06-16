NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

tallest dog in the world

Zeus, The World’s Tallest Dog, Is Truly Texas-Sized & Has No Idea How Big He Is

He popularly loves to sit on people despite his size!

Texas Staff Writer
The world's tallest dog posing in front of the Dallas skyline. Right: Zeus standing on his hind legs.

The world's tallest dog posing in front of the Dallas skyline. Right: Zeus standing on his hind legs.

@zeus_king_dane | Instagram

Texas is known for having everything bigger. It's a tale as old as time that we hear over again. After all, we do have things like the world's largest shovel, or a shop that sells giant donuts.

This year, the state earns a new "largest" title because a Fort Worth dog was recently named the world's tallest male canine by the Guinness World Records.

Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane living in the Dallas area, is a whopping 3 ft 5 inches when standing on all four legs. He popularly loves to sit on people despite his size.

The famous pet was crowned the title back in May after his parents decided to email GWR with his measurements, and, sure enough, he beat out the title-holder, another Great Dane sharing the same name.

Narcity spoke to Zeus' Mom Brittany Davis to know more about the laid-back yet giant pup that has become quite the celebrity at the Dallas Farmers Market.

"When we take him to the farmers market we have to stop frequently so that people can take pictures and meet him," Davis told Narcity. "He likes the shops that give him treats for free."

When he's not gracing market-goers with his presence, Zeus is normally at home playing with his human and dog brothers, or lazing on the couch to keep cool from the heat.

He won't step foot in water Davis says, but he does enjoy a boat ride on the lake.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...